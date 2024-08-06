Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski to Produce John Wick Spinoff Series

John Wick is set to expand its universe with a new series. Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski are onboard as producers for John Wick: Under The High Table, a direct follow-up to the fourth installment.

Lionsgate announced the series, which will continue exploring the story left in limbo by John Wick: Chapter 4. While Reeves won’t star in the show, his role behind the scenes is pivotal. As producer, he pushes for challenging action sequences and compelling narratives.

According to After the second, third, and fourth movie, making these films is so exhausting and it destroys Keanu, physically and emotionally, said Basil Iwanyk. Yet Keanu is committed to broadening this gripping universe.

A Closer Look at Upcoming Projects

The Ballerina spinoff, featuring Ana De Armas, will premiere in June 2025. It’s set between the third and fourth films. Another exciting project stars Donnie Yen, reprising his role as Caine. This film is currently being penned by Robert Hoskins.

The John Wick universe that Chad, Basil, Erica, and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, expressed Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

The Continental Adds More Intrigue

Lionsgate also recently launched a miniseries on Peacock called The Continental: From The World of John Wick. This three-episode event dives deep into New York City’s criminals’ haven.

Working on ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was an extraordinary experience,” said Yen. “The reason these films resonate so deeply is because Chad, Basil, Erica push themselves to create action that is not only thrilling but expressive of character, reflected Donnie Yen about his engaging work within this universe.

The Path Forward for John Wick Universe

A fifth film is currently under development as per Lionsgate’s directives. As per their confirmation in November 2023, a script was being written before industry strikes took hold. The ongoing momentum suggests a lively future for the franchise both on-screen and via TV spinoffs.

