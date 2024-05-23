Kay Quinn Celebrates 35 Years with 5 On Your Side

In today’s world of fast-paced broadcasting and constant change, few have managed to sustain a career with the same vigor and dedication as Kay Quinn. For 35 years, she has been a cornerstone of 5 On Your Side, delivering news with authenticity, grace, and dignity.
A Remarkable Journey
Reflecting on her journey, Kay Quinn once mentioned her initial reservations about broadcasting, saying,
I had no idea what I was getting into, but it turned out to be the perfect job for me. I often used to sit in the basement and watch the newscasts over and over again. These early experiences set the tone for her dedication and passion for journalism.
Leadership and Growth
The newsroom has seen many changes throughout her tenure. Yet, one thing remained constant – Quinn’s unwavering leadership. She emphasized collaboration, often echoing sentiments similar to,
As I write this, I am looking through my office doorway into the open doorway of a colleague… our doors are always open, literally and figuratively, to promote collaboration between peers and with our clients.
Impactful Stories
Beneath the anchor’s polished exterior lies a storyteller who captures both heartwarming human interest pieces and hard-hitting news segments. Her portfolio includes significant coverage of community issues, echoing stories like those of Valedictorians Abigail LaRoche and Makenna Wright mourned by families due to tragic events.
Her journalism not only empowered the community but also illuminated broader societal issues. As Marc Morial eloquently stated in another context,
The buck: ‘It’s about achievement; it’s about accomplishment.’
Facing Challenges
Quinn navigated her career with calm resilience. Known for her composed demeanor in tough situations, she famously reassured her team by saying,
Okay, calm down, Carmen.
A Lasting Legacy
As we mark this incredible milestone in Kay Quinn’s career, we celebrate not just an accomplished journalist but a pillar of integrity and inspiration in broadcasting. Her work over the past 35 years stands as a testament to her commitment to the community and journalism.