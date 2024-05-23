Home
Kay Quinn Celebrates 35 Years with 5 On Your Side

Kay Quinn Celebrates 35 Years with 5 On Your Side

by
Scroll
Home
Kay Quinn Celebrates 35 Years with 5 On Your Side
Kay Quinn Celebrates 35 Years with 5 On Your Side

In today’s world of fast-paced broadcasting and constant change, few have managed to sustain a career with the same vigor and dedication as Kay Quinn. For 35 years, she has been a cornerstone of 5 On Your Side, delivering news with authenticity, grace, and dignity.

Kay Quinn Celebrates 35 Years with 5 On Your Side

A Remarkable Journey

Reflecting on her journey, Kay Quinn once mentioned her initial reservations about broadcasting, saying, I had no idea what I was getting into, but it turned out to be the perfect job for me. I often used to sit in the basement and watch the newscasts over and over again. These early experiences set the tone for her dedication and passion for journalism.

Kay Quinn Celebrates 35 Years with 5 On Your Side

Leadership and Growth

The newsroom has seen many changes throughout her tenure. Yet, one thing remained constant – Quinn’s unwavering leadership. She emphasized collaboration, often echoing sentiments similar to, As I write this, I am looking through my office doorway into the open doorway of a colleague… our doors are always open, literally and figuratively, to promote collaboration between peers and with our clients.

Impactful Stories

Beneath the anchor’s polished exterior lies a storyteller who captures both heartwarming human interest pieces and hard-hitting news segments. Her portfolio includes significant coverage of community issues, echoing stories like those of Valedictorians Abigail LaRoche and Makenna Wright mourned by families due to tragic events.

Kay Quinn Celebrates 35 Years with 5 On Your Side

Her journalism not only empowered the community but also illuminated broader societal issues. As Marc Morial eloquently stated in another context, The buck: ‘It’s about achievement; it’s about accomplishment.’

Facing Challenges

Quinn navigated her career with calm resilience. Known for her composed demeanor in tough situations, she famously reassured her team by saying, Okay, calm down, Carmen.

A Lasting Legacy

As we mark this incredible milestone in Kay Quinn’s career, we celebrate not just an accomplished journalist but a pillar of integrity and inspiration in broadcasting. Her work over the past 35 years stands as a testament to her commitment to the community and journalism.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Can Sam and Dante from General Hospital Survive?
3 min read
May, 22, 2024
Ryan Sutter Debunks Split Rumors After Cryptic Posts Spark Concern
3 min read
May, 22, 2024
General Hospital May Sweeps Who Will Die Because of Sonny Corinthos
3 min read
May, 22, 2024
Steffys Fury Over Finns Move Sneaks Sheila And Hayes Family Time
3 min read
May, 22, 2024
Ben Affleck Dines Alone Amid Jennifer Lopez Split Rumors
3 min read
May, 22, 2024
Disney Cuts 14% of Pixar Workforce in Broad Cost-Saving Effort
3 min read
May, 22, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.