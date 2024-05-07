Katt Williams might be one of Hollywood’s most controversial stand-up comedians, but he’s got a big heart and love for his kids. The American stand-up comic and actor has earned a reputation for calling out Hollywood’s elites and the establishment. Although this has increased his popularity among old and new audiences, it has also made him one of the most hated people in Hollywood.
The year 2024 began with Katt Williams dropping one of his biggest and most controversial revelations about several famous entertainers. Hours after his interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay weekly podcast aired, it “broke the internet.” Of Williams’ many revelations, talking about his kids stood out for audiences who didn’t know much about his personal life. Here’s more about Katt Williams’ kids, life, and career.
Is Katt Williams Married?
Although Katt Williams isn’t afraid to speak his mind on controversial subjects or get in the mud with anyone who tries to silence him, he has impressively kept most of his personal life private. However, with a growing fanbase and popularity, several details about his life have come to light. According to The U.S. Sun, Katt Williams was once married to Quadirah Locus.
Locus was the comedian’s first wife, and they were reportedly married before Williams became famous. The couple stayed married for a couple of years in the 1990s before getting a divorce. However, in his 2024 interview with Shannon Sharpe, Katt Williams reputedly claimed that he has never been married. Although this voids every published report about his early life, Williams agrees he has had women living with him.
For over a decade, not much was heard or known about Katt Williams’ love life. However, an exclusive TMZ report published on December 12, 2016, revealed Williams had a domestic partnership with Eboni Gray, who was seeking an annulment in court. According to Ebony Gray, she and Katt Williams were legally domestic partners from 2010 to 2011.
Does Katt Williams Have Kids?
Yes, Katt Williams has kids. However, over the years, there have been conflicting reports on his exact number of kids. For a long time, it was believed he had eight kids. However, recent reports reveal he has 10 kids. In his Club Shay Shay interview, Katt Williams admitted to having adopted seven kids. Although that is a noble thing in itself, his reason for adopting the kids earned him praise and admiration from viewers.
Although Katt Williams may not have officially married Quadirah Locus, she gave birth to his first son, Micah Williams. However, before conceiving for the comedian and actor, Quadirah Locus reportedly had other children. Realizing these kids were automatically Micah’s half-brothers and sisters, Williams officially adopted them as his. Since most of the kids were already in foster care at the time and he never married their mother, Katt Williams had to legally adopt all seven of them.
Although keeping his biological son’s half-brothers and sisters close was a motivating factor in adopting the kids, Katt Williams had always wanted to adopt children. Katt Williams was emancipated from his father at age 13 and moved to Florida. As he struggled to make a living, Williams was homeless for a long time. He promised himself, especially after seeing how he and his brothers struggled, to help others when blessed with wealth. Williams felt it was hypocritical to travel down to Africa to adopt when his city was littered with kids needing help.
Katt Williams Biological Kids
Katt Williams has only acknowledged having Micah as his biological kid. He and his kids have long decided to stay away from the public. However, whenever he grants interviews about his children, it has often centered around the revelation that he adopted seven kids. Although a few publications reveal the comedian and actor has three biological children, Katt hasn’t openly confirmed the birth of two additional biological children. What is known is that Katt Williams has a biological child and adopted seven kids from his biological son’s mother.
He Once Lost Custody of One of His Adopted Daughters
Katt Williams may be several things to different people, but there’s no denying his immeasurable love for his kids. In a November 2011 TMZ report, the comedian and actor lost custody of his daughter, Leanne. According to the report, Katt Williams’ former nanny, Crystal McGhee, claimed she was Leanne’s biological mother.
It’s unclear if Williams and McGhee were involved romantically or if Leanne was one of the seven kids adopted from Quadirah Locus. What was known at the time of the TMZ reporting was that Leanne was eight years old. When Katt Williams failed to show up on the court date, the judge awarded custody to Crystal McGhee, with alternate weekend visitation rights granted to Williams.
Not one to go down without a fight, Katt Williams quickly filed paperwork against Crystal McGhee. Within a month, BET reported that Katt Williams had regained custody of his daughter, Leanne. The paperwork proved Crystal McGhee had no blood ties to Leanne. It also revealed she initiated the lawsuit with the intention of defrauding the system. McGhee reportedly wanted to take advantage of California laws that would grant her government benefits for having a kid. Having read about Katt Williams kids, read about Katt Williams’ current net worth.