Katie’s Determination to Uncover Poppy’s Dark Secrets in The Bold and the Beautiful

At Bill’s place, an intense showdown ensues as Poppy warns Katie,
I’m warning you, Katie! You’d better stop with these ridiculous accusations! Katie doesn’t back down, firing back with a firm challenge:
Or what? What are you going to do? Convinced that Poppy’s hiding something sinister from her past, Katie recounts the eerie coincidences surrounding Tom Starr and demands clarity on Poppy’s connection to the man and the deaths at Il Giardino. Katie’s determination to ferret out the truth is palpable.
Adding fuel to the fire, Luna steps in suggesting a misunderstanding, but Poppy remains defiant and accuses Katie of barging in uninvited and leveling severe accusations. In the midst of this confrontation, Luna defends her mother fiercely:
You really think she would kill someone? But Katie is undeterred. She resolutely vows to uncover the truth.
Meanwhile, at Il Giardino, Deacon engages in a tense conversation with Bill and Justin regarding the deaths of Tom and Hollis. Deacon insists there’s a killer on the loose and dismisses speculation about drug problems. He passionately asserts that these were murders and promises to find out who’s responsible.
Backstage at Forrester Creations, Zende joins Ridge for Brooke’s Bedroom photo shoot. Ridge gives Zende specific instructions, emphasizing the importance of capturing Brooke’s allure for their campaign. Steffy and Finn share a quiet exchange expressing disbelief at Brooke’s inclusion in their Monte Carlo trip. Tensions simmer as Hope joins Brooke in pondering Steffy’s apprehensions about the trip turning into a romantic getaway for Ridge and Brooke.
As the shoot progresses, Brooke emerges in stunning lingerie and poses seductively. Ridge and Hope beam as Zende snaps powerful shots capturing Brooke’s essence. Despite Steffy’s skepticism, Ridge remains firm on having Brooke front and center for their campaign.
Back at Bill’s house, tensions between Katie and Poppy continue to flare. Luna can’t fathom why Katie would accuse her mother of murder. Poppy dismisses Katie’s insinuations as jealousy and advises her to back off. During this heated exchange, Bill walks in seeming concerned about the commotion. Luna quickly covers up by saying they were merely bonding over life’s twists.
In Forrester’s design office, Katie confronts RJ about his knowledge of Poppy Nozawa. RJ reluctantly reveals damaging information explaining how Poppy accidentally drugged Luna with illicit hallucinogens—substances linked to recent deaths. Realizing the potential danger this woman poses while living in Bill’s home shakes Katie deeply.
This revelation leaves RJ conflicted but he impresses upon Katie that while Poppy has a dark side, she also possesses an inherent kindness no one can overlook.
