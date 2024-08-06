Katie Ginella and Heather Dubrow’s Paparazzi Feud Ignites Drama on RHOC

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County continues to churn out drama, centering around heated rumors involving paparazzi and social circles.
Social Circles Stir Drama
In a recent episode, Katie Ginella addressed claims that Heather Dubrow called the paparazzi. Ginella mentioned she had obtained this information through her friend Cynthia Bailey. She recounted,
I saw her the other day, and she was like ‘I went to this thing and the first person to beeline to me was Heather. And she said, ‘Hi, I’m Heather’
Paparazzi Rumors Take Center Stage
These claims stem back to last season when rumors circulated about Heather and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, staging paparazzi photos to distract from cheating allegations. This hasn’t sat well with Heather, who feels hurt by the gossip spread by fellow cast members including Tamra Judge. According to Heather,
I understood when the girls were all at the bar that at first they were laughing and carrying on about it… Why is no one vetting this information?
Katie’s recent remarks regarding the paparazzi have escalated tensions further. She claimed to have proof but did not present it, leading to frustration for Heather.
Friendship on the Rocks?
One significant aspect of this feud is how Tamra reacted to these rumors without defending Heather. In a conversation with US Weekly, an emotional Heather stated,
It devastated me. I shed some tears that night. However, Heather expressed a willingness to forgive Tamra due to their long-standing friendship.
Accidental Instagram Tagging
An additional layer of awkwardness involves an accidental Instagram tag by Heather. She explains it as an unintentional mix-up by her social media manager who tagged Katie instead of a Givenchy dress due to similar spelling. Heather asked rhetorically,
But was it offensive? Yeah, no… Won’t make that mistake again.
This incident has added more fuel to the ongoing fire between the two housewives.
