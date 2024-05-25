Kathy Bates: 7 Things You Didn’t Know About the Iconic Actress

Veteran actress Kathy Bates is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses. For over half a century, Bates starred in over 130 projects in movies and television. Throughout her career, she has received commendations from critics and audiences for her immersive performances.
Besides her credits as an actress, Kathy Bates has also raked up credits as a director and producer. The ever-working septuagenarian actress has several upcoming projects lined up. In honor of her dedication and contribution to the American cinema, here are 7 things you probably didn’t know about Kathy Bates.
Kathy Bates Was Born In Memphis, Tennessee
The actress was born Kathleen Doyle Bates in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 28, 1948. Bates was born into a family of five as the youngest child with two older sisters. Her father, Langdon Doyle Bates, was a mechanical engineer, while her mother, Bertye Kathleen (née Talbert), was a homemaker. Kathy Bates has European ancestry, consisting of English and some Irish, Scots-Irish/Northern Irish, German, Scottish, Welsh, and Cornish roots. Bates’ great-great-grandfather was an Irish immigrant to New Orleans, Louisiana, who later served as the personal doctor of the seventh president of the United States, President Andrew Jackson.
Kathy Bates’ Grandfather Wrote A Controversial Non-Fiction Book
Kathy Bates’ grandfather was American lawyer and author Finis L. Bates. He is famous for writing the 309-page 1907 non-fiction book The Escape and Suicide of John Wilkes Booth. The book revealed that the infamous President Abraham Lincoln’s assassinator, John Wilkes Booth, was not killed by Union Army Soldiers as known history records on April 26, 1865. The book, Finis L. Bates had said was a deathbed confession told to him, alleged that Booth escaped after a plantation overseer was mistaken for him and killed.
Kathy Bates Developed A Passion For Acting At An Early Age
Kathy Bates had no interest in science like her father or in law like her grandfather. She was drawn to the performing arts at a young age. Bates studied Theater at the Southern Methodist University in Texas, graduating in 1969. Bates moved East to New York City to pursue her acting career and studied at the William Esper Studio in Manhattan. Determined to have a career as an actor, Bates worked several odd jobs in New York City, which included being a cashier at the Museum of Modern Art. She also landed minor roles in theater plays. Kathy Bates’ professional acting career began in theater in New York City.
Her Breakthrough Role Came In 1990
Kathy Bates’ early acting days were tough. She struggled to land roles; when she did, they were often minor or as a character actor. She was continuously told she wasn’t pretty enough for lead roles. However, it became a blessing in disguise, as she was cast as the main antagonist, Annie Wilkes, in Rob Reiner’s 1990 psychological thriller Misery. The movie was an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1987 novel. Misery was a critical and commercial success, helping to propel Bates’ career.
Kathy Bates Has Received Several Accolades For Her Performances
The 1990 Misery not only landed her more acting roles but also gave Kathy Bates her first Academy Award nomination and win. Her performance got a nod from the academy, and she was nominated for Best Actress at the 63rd Academy Awards. Her win makes her the only actress to have won an Oscar for a role in a horror/thriller movie.
She also received a similar nomination and win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the 1991 Golden Globe Awards. So far, Bates has received four Academy Award nominations—Primary Colors, About Schmidt, and Richard Jewell. Kathy Bates has also received accolades for her work on television. Bates has received 14 Emmy Award nominations, winning two with Two and a Half Men and American Horror Story: Coven performances.
She Has A Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame
After a successful career spanning decades, Kathy Bates was honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with a Star. Bates was awarded a Star under the Motions Picture category on September 20, 2016. The actress was presented with the 2,589th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bates’ star is located at 6927 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre.
Kathy Bates Has Battled Cancer Twice
Kathy Bates announced in 2009 that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2003. She also added that she had been in total remission for about five and a half years at the time of making the announcement. In September 2012, Bates updated her followers on Twitter that she had breast cancer and was, at the time, recovering from a double mastectomy. Two years later, in a pre-recorded audio, Bates announced at the 2014 New York Walk for Lymphedema & Lymphatic Diseases that she has lymphedema in both of her arms. This was due to the double mastectomy she had undergone.