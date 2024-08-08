Kate Winslet’s Proud Moment in Embracing Her Natural Body for New Film Role

Kate Winslet recently opened up about a moment during the filming of her latest movie, Lee, where she was asked to conceal her belly rolls.
There’s a bit where Lee’s sitting on a bench in a bikini… And one of the crew came up between takes and said: ‘You might want to sit up straighter,’ Winslet revealed to Harper’s Bazaar. But her spirited response was,
So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life!
The 48-year-old actress explained that she deliberately stopped working out before filming to ensure her body appeared more authentic for the role. When asked if she minded her body looking less-than-perfect, she responded,
The opposite. I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up.
Relating Past Struggles with Body Image
Winslet’s stand against hiding her belly rolls isn’t just a one-off act of defiance; it’s rooted in her past experiences with body shaming. She revealed how being repeatedly criticized for her appearance after Titanic took a heavy toll.
I felt like [in the aftermath of Titanic] I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant.
Kate recalled being
kind of bullied when [she] was younger, actually at school, adding that she was cruelly called ‘Blubber’ by her classmates.
A History of Taking a Stand
This isn’t the first time Winslet has pushed back against unfair beauty standards. Back in 2003, she made headlines for calling out British GQ after they edited her cover photo to make her appear slimmer. At that time, it was rare for women to protest such alterations.
Kate also insisted that scenes revealing her body remain unedited in shows like Mare of Easttown. She asked director Craig Zobel not to retouch her body during intimate scenes. Winslet’s advocacy was also seen in her recent talk where she observed:
I do feel a huge sense of relief that women are so much more accepting of themselves and refusing to be judged.
Society’s Shifting Perspectives
Kate Winslet believes society is shifting positively regarding how women view their bodies.
I’m glad women are so much more accepting of themselves… We waste so much time being down on ourselves and I’m just not doing it ever again.
Follow Us