Kate Winslet Portrays Tough Broad in Lee’s First Teaser

Kate Winslet once again displays her prowess as a strong, multifaceted character in the first teaser for Lee. Set to grace theaters on September 27, Lee is brought to life by director Ellen Kuras and showcases the stirring tale of Lee Miller, a former model turned iconic World War II photographer. The cast features luminaries like Josh O’Connor, Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Noémie Merlant, and Alexander Skarsgård.
In the gripping trailer, a pivotal interaction unfolds with O’Connor’s character questioning an older Winslet about her motivations during the war.
You think I went to war so people would know my name? Winslet responds, capturing the essence of Miller’s indifference towards fame.
Kate Winslet’s Intense Connection with Lee Miller
Kate Winslet shared her deep connection with the role:
I think what drew me to this role was Lee’s bravery in refusing to be contained by anyone else’s idea of who she should be, illustrating her admiration for Miller’s courageous defiance. Moreover, she reflects on the depth of portraying such an audacious character:
Playing Lee has been a profound and sometimes overwhelming experience, Winslet confessed.
This arresting biopic not only highlights Lee Miller’s hard-hitting journalism and photography but also delves into her personal trials and tribulations. At one point in the trailer, Winslet articulates this sentiment powerfully:
Even when I wanted to look away, I knew I couldn’t.
Ellen Kuras Makes Her Mark as Director
Marking her debut in feature film direction after acclaimed work on projects like Extrapolations, Ellen Kuras brings a unique vision to Lee. Her background as a cinematographer for noteworthy films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind lends a refined aesthetic to the movie.
The narrative framework of Lee, devised by writers Liz Hannah, John Collee, and Marion Hume, draws from Antony Penrose’s insightful 1988 biography The Lives of Lee Miller. Prior to its theatrical release, Lee premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival symbolizing its potential resonance with audiences and critics alike.