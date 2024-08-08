Kate Winslet Embraces Body Positivity on the Set of Lee

by

Kate Winslet has always been a vocal advocate for body positivity, and her recent experience during the filming of her latest film Lee highlights this commitment.

Kate Winslet Embraces Body Positivity on the Set of Lee

A Challenging Comment on Set

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed that a crew member suggested she sit up straighter to hide her belly rolls during a scene where she was wearing a bikini and sitting on a bench. Speaking about this incident, Winslet remarked, “So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?”

Championing Body Positivity

Winslet’s decision to refuse covering up her belly rolls aligns with her consistent stance on body image. She emphasized, I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up.

Kate Winslet Embraces Body Positivity on the Set of Lee

Past Iconic Moments

This incident adds another chapter in Winslet’s journey towards portraying real and unfiltered beauty on screen. She famously starred in one of cinema’s most iconic nude scenes in 1997’s Titanic, while more recently, she turned down offers to edit out a bulgy bit of belly in her 2021 series Mare of Easttown.

Kate Winslet Embraces Body Positivity on the Set of Lee

Mare of Easttown Experience

In an interview with the New York Times about her role in Mare of Easttown, Winslet expressed the need for authenticity: I think we’re starved of that a bit. She even returned the series’ promo poster twice due to excessive retouching.

A Storied Career

Winslet rose to fame with her role in Sense and Sensibility, directed by Ang Lee. Over the years, she faced media scrutiny and body shaming but tackled it head-on by refusing to conform to beauty standards. Speaking about this, she noted, “There was a lot of bullying of me that went on in the media, and that did get to me.” But now, she says she’s more comfortable in her own skin as each year passes.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Final Spectacular Grab Your Tickets Trailer for George Millers Furiosa
3 min read
May, 17, 2024
Chiara Mastroianni Tackles Her Famous Roots in New Meta-Comedy ‘Marcello Mio’
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2024
The Super Mario Bros. Movie ranks first in Deadlines 2023 blockbuster tournament
3 min read
May, 15, 2024
Who Is Alden Ehrenreich, Star of Netflix’s Fair Play?
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2023
6 Biggest Snubs From The 2024 Oscar Nominations
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2024
Catherine Laga’aia Cast as Moana in Disney’s Live-Action Remake
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.