Kate Winslet Embraces Body Positivity on the Set of Lee

Kate Winslet has always been a vocal advocate for body positivity, and her recent experience during the filming of her latest film Lee highlights this commitment.
A Challenging Comment on Set
The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress revealed that a crew member suggested she sit up straighter to hide her belly rolls during a scene where she was wearing a bikini and sitting on a bench. Speaking about this incident, Winslet remarked, “So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?”
Championing Body Positivity
Winslet’s decision to refuse covering up her belly rolls aligns with her consistent stance on body image. She emphasized,
I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up.
Past Iconic Moments
This incident adds another chapter in Winslet’s journey towards portraying real and unfiltered beauty on screen. She famously starred in one of cinema’s most iconic nude scenes in 1997’s Titanic, while more recently, she turned down offers to edit out a bulgy bit of belly in her 2021 series Mare of Easttown.
Mare of Easttown Experience
In an interview with the New York Times about her role in Mare of Easttown, Winslet expressed the need for authenticity:
I think we’re starved of that a bit. She even returned the series’ promo poster twice due to excessive retouching.
A Storied Career
Winslet rose to fame with her role in Sense and Sensibility, directed by Ang Lee. Over the years, she faced media scrutiny and body shaming but tackled it head-on by refusing to conform to beauty standards. Speaking about this, she noted, “There was a lot of bullying of me that went on in the media, and that did get to me.” But now, she says she’s more comfortable in her own skin as each year passes.
