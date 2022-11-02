Kanye West Is Facing the Consequences of His Anti-Semitic Comments

Kanye West has been displaying erratic and questionable behavior for years. Unfortunately, he only makes the headlines, but there has been no actual consequence to his dangerous actions and comments.
Until now.
In light of his recent antisemitic remarks, hate speech, and “White Lives Matter” shirt, brands have been dropping him and severing any ties they have with the rapper.
Let’s take a look at how he has no one else to blame except himself for his downfall.
He created quite a buzz at Paris Fashion Week.
The current backlash he’s getting started during his controversial Yeezy Show at Paris Fashion Week on October 3. He wore a shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter” on the back and a photo of Pope John Paul II on the front. This phrase has been associated with white supremacist groups as their response to the “Black Lives Matter” movement.
He and the models on the catwalk all wore it. Although Naomi Campbell modeled on the show, she didn’t wear the shirt.
West then took to social media to double down on his hate speech.
“I’m a bit sleepy tonight,” he tweeted on October 8, “but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”
“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also,” he added. “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
When Twitter and Instagram restricted his account for violating their policies, West announced that he was buying Parler, a conservative social media platform.
Kanye West continues to face a public reckoning.
On October 21, luxury fashion powerhouse Balenciaga cut its ties to West.
Kering, Balenciaga’s parent company, released a statement to Women’s Wear Daily that read, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”
On October 24, MRC studio announced that they were shelving a completed documentary on West.
“We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” CEO Modi Wiczyk, CEO Asif Satchu, and COO Scott Tenley wrote in a joint statement. “Kanye is a producer and sampler of music.”
“Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years – the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain,” they added. “Kanye has now helped mainstream it in the modern era.”
That same day, Creative Artists Agency also confirmed that they would no longer work with West. He has been their client since 2012.
Brands and companies are distancing themselves from Ye.
October 25 was possibly the worst day for West – in terms of collaborations and finances.
Adidas – after almost a decade of collaborating with West on the highly popular Yeezy sneakers – ended their partnership with him. After conducting a “thorough review,” the company decided to halt production of all Yeezy products, including payments to West and his companies. This would cost Adidas $246 million in profit and was the main reason why West lost his billionaire status.
“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the sportswear company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”
West and Gap may have parted back in September, but they will be removing all of his products from their shelves and shutting down the website Yeezygap.com.
L.A. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown also parted ways with West’s Donda Sports. Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and Spotify released statements condemning West and his controversial remarks.
A day later, Madame Tussauds London told BBC that they were retiring West’s wax figure “from the attraction floor to our archive.”
West lost so many lucrative endorsements after his falling out with corporate partners.
After Adidas dropped West, he was seen at the Los Angeles offices of Skechers where he apparently “arrived unannounced and without invitation.” He was also engaged in “unauthorized filming,” and after a “brief conversation,” West was escorted off the premises by two Skechers executives.
Sketchers clarified that the company is “not considering and has no intention of working with West.”
West lost his billionaire status because, according to Forbes, his partnership with Adidas accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth. He is currently estimated to be worth $400 million.
Kanye West’s comments encouraged an increase in antisemitism.
Recently, demonstrators in L.A. stood behind a large banner that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”
According to lawyer and former Anti-Defamation League board member Sam Yebri, this isn’t an isolated incident. For the past few weeks, residents found antisemitic fliers, with some even blaming Jewish people for gun control measures.
Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, said that West “has helped advance the spread of long-standing hateful and false narratives shared by extremist groups.”