Popularly known by his nickname, Kano, Kane Robinson is a multifaceted entertainer known for his exploits in the music and movie spheres. Growing up in a Jamaican home, Robinson began nurturing his music career as a child. His music career has spawned six studio albums, including the award-winning offering, “Made in the Manor” (2016). Robinson has also garnered acclaim for his high-charting singles such as Typical Me (2005) and This is the Girl (2007).
Beyond making music, Kane Robinson has also displayed prowess as an actor. He has delivered brilliant performances in a few films and television series, including Top Boy as Gerard ”Sully” Sullivan, Tower Block as Mark, and The Kitchen as Izi. Before making a name for himself as a rapper and actor, Robinson aspired to carve a career as an athlete. However, music and acting won him over. He has continued to rise to greater heights in his exploits as an all-round entertainer. Explore more facts about the British star below.
1. Kane Robinson Was Born In London
Kane Robinson was born in East Ham, London, on May 21, 1985. As such, he is of British nationality. However, he has African heritage, being born to Jamaican parents. Robinson grew up in East Ham where he completed his GCSE at Langdon Secondary School. As a student, he was active in athletics and showed great prospects in soccer before deciding to join the entertainment industry for good.
2. Kane Robinson Is One Of The Pioneers Of Grime Music and Culture
Considered one of the pioneers of grime culture in London, Kane Robinson grew up listening to different kinds of music, especially reggae. He developed the amazing talent of memorizing song lyrics as a child and recorded his first song at age 15. Robinson began his professional career as a member of the N.A.S.T.Y. crew in East London alongside other rappers like Marcus Nasty, Armour, Mak 10, Sharky Major, and D Double E.
After leaving N.A.S.T.Y., Kane Robinson began his journey as a solo artist in 2002 and released his first album, “Home Sweet Home” in 2005. Robinson is part of the community of rappers who pioneered the emergence of the grime genre in London during the early 2000s. He is known for his fast-paced style of spitting bars.
3. He Portrayed Sully On Top Boy From 2011 to 2023
During a five-year break from his music career, Kane Robinson made his television debut with a starring role on Top Boy. He portrayed Gerard ”Sully” Sullivan on the Channel 4 drama television series from 2011 to 2023. His palpable chemistry with Top Boy co-star, Ashley Walters helped him secure the role originally written as an Asian. Robinson appeared in all five seasons of the popular British television series.
In addition to Top Boy, Kane Robinson has appeared in a few films. He debuted in the 2006 action thriller film, Rollin’ with the Nines. Robinson played Akil in the short film, Point Blank, in 2007 and appeared in a major role in Tower Block in 2012. One of his latest film roles is as Izi in The Kitchen (2023). For his performance on Top Boy season 4, Robinson won a MOBO Award for Best Performance in a TV Show/Film in 2022.
4. His Fifth Album Won Best Album At the 2016 MOBO Awards
After taking a long break from music, Kane Robinson made a groundbreaking return with his fifth album, “Made in the Manor” which won Best Album at the 2016 MOBO Awards. The album also bagged several honors, including getting shortlisted for the 2016 Mercury Prize. Robinson’s fifth album is focused on storytelling, starting from his formative years before the release of his first album. The album touches on every aspect of his experiences as an entertainer from 2004 to date. Thus, “Made in the Manor” enlightens listeners about Robinson’s career journey.
In his budding days, Kane Robinson was voted Best Newcomer at the 2004 Urban Music Awards. The rapper also won Best Newcomer at the 2005 MOBO Awards. The same year, the city’s mayor Ken Livingstone honored him as one of London’s Heroes. His first album also earned him a BRIT Award nomination for Best Urban Act in January 2006.
5. Kane Robinson Played Professional Football In His Formative Years
As a child, Kane Robinson was passionate about many things, including soccer. He played the sport in his younger years, representing top clubs like Chelsea, Celtic, and West Ham United. However, he chose music and acting over a career as an athlete. Here is how to watch Robinson on Top Boy.