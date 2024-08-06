Justin Simien Saddened by Canceled Star Wars Lando Series

Justin Simien recently confirmed that the anticipated Donald Glover-starring spin-off series, Solo: A Star Wars Story, will not be proceeding as planned.
Project Development and Cancellation
In an interview with Collider, Simien shared that the Lando series is essentially dead. While promoting his upcoming docuseries Hollywood Black, based on Donald Bogle’s book examining race and representation in Hollywood, he touched on the Lando project.
It was pretty developed, Simien revealed.
There was a Bible. There was concept art. There were scripts. But it just wasn’t meant to be.
An Emotional Farewell
The director admitted to grieving over the project’s demise. He expressed his need to confront these emotions directly, stating,
For me, it has to be done pretty straight on. Like, ‘I am in grief. I do not feel good.’ I have to let myself feel those feelings.
Despite the sorrowful end of the Lando series, Simien remains optimistic about the future.
There’s so much that I experience that I get to keep forever and take into the next project. I can’t obviously take the storyline or the IP or the characters, but there’s so much more that I got, as a maker, and that’s mine. Sorry, it’s too late, you can’t take that part back.
A Tale of Unfulfilled Potential
The project was first announced in 2020, following Glover’s breakout performance as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. With Simien riding high off three successful seasons of Netflix’s Dear White People, everything seemed aligned for success.
The Uncertain Future of Franchise Expansions
The exact reasons why Lando fell through are still unclear. The complexities of expanding beloved franchises often come with unforeseen challenges—a lesson underscored by this unfortunate turn of events at Disney+.
New Ventures on the Horizon
Despite this setback, Justin Simien has plenty to look forward to. At San Diego Comic-Con, he announced a live-action Star Trek comedy series starring Tawny Newsome.
The show will focus on Federation outsiders serving a gleaming resort planet whose daily exploits are broadcast across the quadrant. Reflecting on his childhood dreams, Simien commented,
I literally grew up watching that show and wishing I could go to space. I’m living that childhood dream right now.
A New Chapter with Hollywood Black
Debuting on MGM+ on August 11, Hollywood Black, examines race and representation in Hollywood—an apt follow-up project given Simien’s recent reflections on opportunities missed and dreams yet unrealized.
Follow Us