Justin Simien Reflects on Disney’s Decision to Shelve Lando Spinoff

by

The much-anticipated Star Wars Lando project – initially envisioned as a series and later shifted to a movie – has regrettably been shelved, as confirmed by its director Justin Simien.

Justin Simien Reflects on Disney&#8217;s Decision to Shelve Lando Spinoff

Unexpected Cancellation of Lando Project

While promoting his new docuseries, Hollywood Black, Simien disclosed to Collider that the Star Wars Lando project is no longer moving forward. Collider published remarks Friday from Simien indicating that Lando is dead.

Justin Simien Reflects on Disney&#8217;s Decision to Shelve Lando Spinoff

A Thoroughly Developed Project

Simien expressed his sadness over this outcome, acknowledging the effort invested in the project. He stated, It was pretty developed. Yeah, there was a Bible, there was concept art, there were scripts, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

No Return for Donald Glover as Lando

With this announcement, it’s clear that we won’t be seeing Donald Glover reprising his role as Lando Calrissian in this iteration. Glover previously portrayed a young Lando in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story. Despite this disappointment, there’s still hope and excitement for Star Wars enthusiasts with various upcoming projects.

Justin Simien Reflects on Disney&#8217;s Decision to Shelve Lando Spinoff

Richard & Paul Bringing More Star Wars

This month’s release of the new game Star Wars Outlaws is eagerly awaited by fans. Additionally, with Disney’s D23 event taking place next week, more Star Wars announcements are expected. Furthermore, the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series is slated for release later this year.

Justin Simien Reflects on Disney&#8217;s Decision to Shelve Lando Spinoff

A Reflection on Hope and Persistence

The sentiments echoed by Rudy Jean-Bart in the documentary Black Voices | Black Stories resonate deeply here: James Baldwin said, without hope, essentially we’re dead. So, hope is necessary…. Simien appears to embody this resilience by continuing to focus on meaningful work like his docuseries Hollywood Black.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dave Bautista is Done with Drax
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2023
Hadley Robinson: 10 Fascinating Facts About the Rising Star of ‘Moxie’
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2021
What We Know about Derry Girls Season 3 So Far
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Monica Bellucci
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Patti Stanger
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know About JonTron
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.