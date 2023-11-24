Justin Long’s Career Path Following His ‘Accepted’ Days

Justin Long, known for his endearing comedic performance in ‘Accepted’, has since taken a diverse path in his acting career. From action-packed blockbusters to indie films and voice acting, Long has proven his adaptability and range as an actor. Let’s journey through the key roles that have marked his career progression post-‘Accepted’.
Justin Long Takes on Action in Live Free or Die Hard
Transitioning from comedy to action, Justin Long joined the high-stakes world of ‘Live Free or Die Hard’. Portraying a young computer geek, Matt Farrell, he assisted John McClane through modern-day perils. This role showcased Long’s ability to adapt to different genres, embracing the clash between the values of the Eighties and the Noughties.
Romantic Turns in He’s Just Not That Into You
In the ensemble cast of ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’, Justin Long played Alex, a charming love guru doling out relationship advice. His performance highlighted his versatility, seamlessly transitioning from action to romantic comedy.
Leading Man in Going the Distance
As the lead in ‘Going the Distance’, Justin Long explored the romantic lead territory. Despite its less than stellar box office performance and being a challenging time for Long’s career, his portrayal alongside Charlie Day was praised for its authenticity. Adam Sandler’s advice to Long,
You shouldn’t [work out], buddy. No one wants to laugh at a guy who is ripped, hinted at the everyman appeal that Long brought to his roles.
A Versatile Guest on New Girl
Long’s guest appearances on ‘New Girl’ added yet another layer to his acting repertoire. His role contributed to the show’s charmingly dysfunctional – or strangely functional – family dynamic, demonstrating his ability to blend into diverse television landscapes.
Delving into Voice Acting with Alvin and the Chipmunks
Justin Long ventured into voice acting with the beloved ‘Alvin and the Chipmunks’ film series. As the voice of Alvin, he brought to life a character that resonates with both parents and children alike, cementing his place in family entertainment.
An Indie Darling in Comet
In ‘Comet’, Justin Long demonstrated his dramatic prowess. His performance alongside Emmy Rossum featured meaty monologues and intense dialogues that allowed him to showcase his total range as an actor.
Bold Moves with Tusk
‘Tusk’ saw Justin Long taking on an unconventional role in this blend of irreverent humor and body horror. Kevin Smith described how he followed through on what began as a ‘stoner idea’, resulting in one of cinema’s most uncomfortable viewings, with Long at its center.
Exploring Recent Projects
Long continues to maintain a presence in entertainment with various projects including hosting a podcast where he reflects on past roles and discusses industry experiences with fellow actors like Charlie Day.
