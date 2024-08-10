Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s Collaboration in It Ends With Us

Since the promo of It Ends With Us began, fans have speculated about the dynamic between director and lead actor Justin Baldoni and lead actress Blake Lively.
The film is based on Colleen Hoover’s hit book and follows florist Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), who falls in love with a neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid, played by Justin Baldoni. The relationship becomes toxic and depicts domestic violence.
Behind-the-Scenes Controversy
Both Blake and Justin faced multiple challenges during filming. A report from DailyMail mentioned an insider’s critique of Baldoni’s directorial approach toward sensitive subjects such as domestic violence.
‘He Works On Everything I Do’
Amid these tensions, Blake reflects on their working relationship, saying
We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine, and mine are his.
Baldoni’s Take on Directing
Justin has been vocal about his intentions. In an interview with CBS Mornings, he shared his approach to handling movies that talk about domestic violence:
As a man, I’m always gonna come with my own biases… I wanted to make sure this film always had a female gaze and I was never putting myself into it.
The Importance of Topics
Baldoni also emphasized while talking about the film:
We live in a society that doesn’t talk about these things.
Lively’s Contributions
Lively mentioned that Reynolds wrote a scene from the book that became a fan favorite, hinting at creative disputes. However, her performance has been praised for capturing the complexities of an abusive relationship.
A Parting Thought
Despite any rumors or reported misgivings, both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have spoken highly of each other’s professionalism. They remain focused on bringing Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel to life for its eagerly awaiting audience.
Follow Us