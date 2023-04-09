Jurassic World 4 Would Have Some Big Challengers

When the original Jurassic Park movie opened in 1993, it carved its place at the top of the dinosaur niche, and that has continued with the Jurassic World trilogy. So much so that the movie was turned into a franchise with multiple movies stemming from this one successful idea. From Jurassic Park to Jurassic World, the franchise has continued to grow, and now there are whispers of a potential Jurassic World 4.
While those who love the franchise support the idea of Jurassic World 4, there are some concerns with the concept. Though nothing has been confirmed or denied, a Jurassic World 4 would face numerous challenges. From more dinosaur movies being introduced to less-than-ideal reception of the third Jurassic World installment, a fourth movie might not work.
There Are Other Dinosaur Movies In Town Now
One of the biggest challenges Jurassic World 4 might face is the fact that other dinosaur movies are being made. Adam Driver starred in the dinosaur movie 65 in 2023. The film did not perform well in theaters, and critics did not give it good reviews. Despite not doing well, Jurassic World 4 could still face challenges being that other dinosaur movies are coming out and not doing well with viewers. Jurassic World is not the only dinosaur movie around any longer, and it might impact reception.
Furthermore, Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway announced in 2023 that she’s starring in a new dinosaur movie. Though few details about the movie are readily available, some information is available. Hathaway’s new dinosaur movie is set in the 1980s, and she’s the only person confirmed as part of the cast. Allegedly, this new dinosaur movie starring Anne Hathaway will begin filming in the fall of 2023 and will likely hit theaters at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.
Jurassic World Dominion’s Reception Is A Big Problem
When Jurassic World Dominion opened in theaters in 2022, it did not receive good reviews. The third installment in the Jurassic World franchise did not impress critics, which is problematic for a potential Jurassic World 4 release. Jurassic World Dominion was called a critical failure by critics. However, the movie did perform well at the box office.
Despite being hailed as the worst of the Jurassic World movies, Jurassic World Dominion did not disappoint in terms of box office sales. Jurassic World Dominion did surpass the $1 billion mark worldwide, which makes it a financial success. However, the critic’s opinion of the movie is not something the network can ignore when considering a Jurassic World 4. The challenges the fourth movie would face with other dinosaur movies being released and following the poor reception of the third movie could pose bigger challenges that the franchise might imagine.
