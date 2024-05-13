June Squibb Shines as an Unexpected Action Hero in Thelma

June Squibb Triumphs in Her First Leading Role
In a delightful twist of fate, June Squibb, an Oscar-nominated veteran actress known for her role in Nebraska, steps into the action genre with a groundbreaking performance. At 94 years old, she tackles her first-ever leading role in the new film Thelma. Her portrayal of Thelma Post, a feisty nonagenarian scammed by a deceitful caller, captivates audiences with both intense action and heartfelt comedy.
Fueled by a personal vengeance and armed with an unyielding spirit, Thelma’s journey through Los Angeles’s perilous urban jungle becomes not just a fight against scammers but also a formidable statement against ageism.
With infectious humor, Margolin employs the familiar tropes of the action genre in hilarious, age-appropriate ways to tackle aging with agency. according to director Josh Margolin.
Redefining Action with Age
Josh Margolin, the visionary behind Thelma, was inspired to write this script based on his own grandmother’s tough confrontation with phone scammers. This close-to-home inspiration is palpable throughout the movie as it blends sincerity with exhilarating action. June Squibb’s embodiment of Thelma mirrors the unyielding determination and autonomy celebrated in Margolin’s familial experiences.
A story exploring aging, family, and autonomy (and uniquely inspired by action movies like MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE) – THELMA is based on a real-life experience of writer/director Josh Margolin’s grandmother.
A Stellar Cast Enhances the Tale
The legendary Richard Roundtree, in his final role, stars as Ben, Thelma’s longtime friend and unlikely sidekick on her adventurous pursuit. Their dynamic adds depth and warmth to the thrilling ride across Los Angeles. Magnolia Pictures has confidently distributed this gem, setting high expectations after its success at Sundance Film Festival.
In Thelma, June Squibb was open to the idea of performing these physical things because she’s such a pro. Not only that, but she was an absolute delight on set, praised Margolin. Indeed, this great ensemble cast brings life and authenticity to an already gripping narrative.
Critical Acclaim and Anticipation
Fresh from its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival where it received widespread praise, Thelma taps into universal themes through its unique lens—challenging stereotypes about aging while delivering punch-after-punch of exhilarating action. This film not only showcases Squibb’s agility but also highlights her willingness to push boundaries within her acting spectrum. She did most of her own stunts, adding both authenticity and awe to her character’s journey.
In Conclusion
Thelma is set to hit theaters on June 21, offering viewers a hilarious yet poignant look at resilience and courage at any age. A true testament to never underestimating someone’s capabilities regardless of age or expectations.
If you missed the energy-packed trailer or wish to witness June Squibb’s stellar evolution into an action star firsthand, don’t miss your chance to see Thelma next month!