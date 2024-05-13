Home
June Squibb Shines as an Unexpected Action Hero in Thelma

June Squibb Shines as an Unexpected Action Hero in Thelma

by
Scroll
Home
June Squibb Shines as an Unexpected Action Hero in Thelma
June Squibb Shines as an Unexpected Action Hero in Thelma

June Squibb Triumphs in Her First Leading Role

In a delightful twist of fate, June Squibb, an Oscar-nominated veteran actress known for her role in Nebraska, steps into the action genre with a groundbreaking performance. At 94 years old, she tackles her first-ever leading role in the new film Thelma. Her portrayal of Thelma Post, a feisty nonagenarian scammed by a deceitful caller, captivates audiences with both intense action and heartfelt comedy.

Fueled by a personal vengeance and armed with an unyielding spirit, Thelma’s journey through Los Angeles’s perilous urban jungle becomes not just a fight against scammers but also a formidable statement against ageism. With infectious humor, Margolin employs the familiar tropes of the action genre in hilarious, age-appropriate ways to tackle aging with agency. according to director Josh Margolin.

June Squibb Shines as an Unexpected Action Hero in Thelma

Redefining Action with Age

Josh Margolin, the visionary behind Thelma, was inspired to write this script based on his own grandmother’s tough confrontation with phone scammers. This close-to-home inspiration is palpable throughout the movie as it blends sincerity with exhilarating action. June Squibb’s embodiment of Thelma mirrors the unyielding determination and autonomy celebrated in Margolin’s familial experiences.

A story exploring aging, family, and autonomy (and uniquely inspired by action movies like MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE) – THELMA is based on a real-life experience of writer/director Josh Margolin’s grandmother.

June Squibb Shines as an Unexpected Action Hero in Thelma

A Stellar Cast Enhances the Tale

The legendary Richard Roundtree, in his final role, stars as Ben, Thelma’s longtime friend and unlikely sidekick on her adventurous pursuit. Their dynamic adds depth and warmth to the thrilling ride across Los Angeles. Magnolia Pictures has confidently distributed this gem, setting high expectations after its success at Sundance Film Festival.

In Thelma, June Squibb was open to the idea of performing these physical things because she’s such a pro. Not only that, but she was an absolute delight on set, praised Margolin. Indeed, this great ensemble cast brings life and authenticity to an already gripping narrative.

June Squibb Shines as an Unexpected Action Hero in Thelma

Critical Acclaim and Anticipation

Fresh from its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival where it received widespread praise, Thelma taps into universal themes through its unique lens—challenging stereotypes about aging while delivering punch-after-punch of exhilarating action. This film not only showcases Squibb’s agility but also highlights her willingness to push boundaries within her acting spectrum. She did most of her own stunts, adding both authenticity and awe to her character’s journey.

June Squibb Shines as an Unexpected Action Hero in Thelma
June Squibb Shines as an Unexpected Action Hero in Thelma

In Conclusion

Thelma is set to hit theaters on June 21, offering viewers a hilarious yet poignant look at resilience and courage at any age. A true testament to never underestimating someone’s capabilities regardless of age or expectations.
If you missed the energy-packed trailer or wish to witness June Squibb’s stellar evolution into an action star firsthand, don’t miss your chance to see Thelma next month!

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Our Top Five Favorite Elderly Couples in Movies
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2017
‘Hereditary’—Like: The 5 Best Recent Arthouse Horror Movies
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2018
Infinity War’s Thanos and Gamora Get a Logan-Style Fan Trailer
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2018
Broken Movies: Why We’re Ending Up with Not One, but Two ‘Its’
3 min read
Apr, 18, 2017
5 Movie Flops That Were Supposed to be Sure Box Office Hits
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2017
A Turning Red Theory That’ll Have You Scratching Your Head
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.