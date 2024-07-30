Juliette Faces New Struggles in Silo Season 2 on Apple TV Plus

Spoiler alert: Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is not dead when Silo returns for season 2 on Apple TV+.
This might not be a surprise since the resilient engineer survived the climax of the season 1 finale after unveiling a massive conspiracy inside her silo. Showrunner Graham Yost tackled this directly, stating,
Her face is on the poster, so we know that Juliette is not dead.
As season 2 picks up, Juliette’s struggles intensify. She urgently seeks refuge in a new silo as her suit starts to lose air. Yost explains that much of Juliette’s battle revolves around surviving and using her engineering skills to stay alive despite her damaged suit.
The wondrous tape that Walker [Harriet Walter] arranged for her to have her suit wrapped in, that’s going to fail, he adds.
The season opener dives into an origin story before rejoining Juliette. Yost hints at starting back in time inside another silo where a rebellion ends disastrously. The view shifts to the rebellion leader waving a green flag, leading everyone outside the silo. This flag becomes a haunting emblem of their failed escape, with Yost describing how audiences will eventually see this same flag gripped by a skeletal hand as Juliette approaches it.
Once back with Juliette, she struggles to stay alive in an empty silo while uncovering its mysteries. Graham Yost hinted at a potential twist towards the end of the episode after Juliette senses she may not be alone.
Juliette’s storyline isn’t isolated. Episode two shifts back to her old home silo where another rebellion brews. Yost mentions how Juliette’s journey induces doubt among those left behind as they question the safety beyond their restrictive home. Her daring move propels a new wave of rebellion as they grapple with the uncharted territory outside.
The crux of season 2 involves parallel narratives—Juliette navigating dangers in one silo while rebellion unfolds back home. Yost teases significant tension arising from Juliette’s awareness of what might transpire in her original silo and whether she can intervene in time.
As viewers anticipate more exhilarating moments and dramatic turns, Silo season 2 promises nuanced storytelling while staying true to Hugh Howey’s dystopian novel Wool. Concluding Yost’s overview, he alludes to rising tensions and escalating stakes that fans won’t want to miss when the series returns this November on Apple TV+.
