Jude Law Stars in Star Wars Skeleton Crew with Exciting New Characters

Jude Law has officially joined the famed intergalactic universe with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew!

In an exclusive first look at the latest addition to the iconic franchise, the actor, 51, takes on the role of Jod Na Nawood in Disney+’s new coming-of-age series. When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, according to the show’s official synopsis. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

In addition to Law, child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel), and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern) will also star in the new series.

Meeting New Characters

Jude Law’s character Jod Na Nawood, alongside a team of talented child actors, promises to bring fresh energy to the Star Wars universe. When asked about what fans can expect with this latest addition, Law described the series as a joyful experience. He highlighted how seeing children maneuver through various Star Wars environments is unique and thrilling.

A Unique Star Wars Adventure

The series creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford opened up about the motivations behind Skeleton Crew. They shared that Jude was often seen as a mentor figure for the young cast members. Because he’s with the kids all the time, he felt like a co-director, co-producer, and acting coach with us, said Watts.

Introducing SM-33

The show introduces a new droid named SM-33 voiced by Nick Frost. Nick Frost voices the SM-33 droid in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Watts describes this character as a rusty old droid that reluctantly helps the kids along their journey. The other thing about him is that he’s the first mate of a mysterious ship.

An Homage to Classic Adventures

The inclusion of hover bikes also adds a layer of nostalgia and excitement to the show. These bikes were integral in telling stories of childhood adventure according to Ford, who fondly recalls watching kids riding them against green screens. The series includes a team of child actors riding hover bikes.

Easter Eggs for Fans

Another feature fans can look forward to are Easter eggs from original Star Wars. Law teases that there are several references hidden throughout the series. If you look carefully, [we] got some Star Wars tech that dates right back, I believe, to the original film.

Watts confirmed these sentiments adding that they had fun finding deep cut references.I can’t wait. Even in the first episode, there are a couple really great references that certain fans will immediately recognize.

A Series for All Fans

Despite these callbacks, viewers don’t have to be fully versed in Star Wars lore to enjoy Skeleton Crew. As explained by Watts, You don’t have to know everything about Star Wars to enjoy the show. This new chapter aims at being inclusive for both die-hard fans and newcomers.

