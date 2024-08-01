Jude Law Stars in New Star Wars Coming-of-Age Series for Disney+

by

Jude Law has officially joined the famed intergalactic universe with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew!

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the latest addition to the iconic franchise, the actor takes on the role of Jod Na Nawood in Disney+’s new coming-of-age series.

Jude Law Stars in New Star Wars Coming-of-Age Series for Disney+

When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. According to the show’s official synopsis, finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies, and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

In addition to Law, child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel), and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern) will also star in the new series.

Jude Law Stars in New Star Wars Coming-of-Age Series for Disney+

When asked about what Star Wars fans can expect with the latest addition to its cinematic universe, Law tells PEOPLE that the first word that comes to his mind when describing the series is joyful.

It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars. And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series.

Jude Law Stars in New Star Wars Coming-of-Age Series for Disney+

In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Law tells PEOPLE that he and his younger cast members are all in a constant state of confusion and jeopardy. He adds that the series is very much a piece about working together and overcoming fears to succeed.

I had a wonderful time making this with everyone involved.

Jude Law Stars in New Star Wars Coming-of-Age Series for Disney+

  • Pictured: Nick Frost as droid SM 33

The series creators, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, share the same sentiments about Law forming a tight-knit bond with the kids on set.

The series will also introduce hover bikes as an integral part of telling the story of childhood adventure

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Exploring New Emotions in Pixar’s Inside Out 2
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2024
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Will Play Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Next Movie
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2018
The 2017 SAG Awards - scene from La La Land
The 2017 SAG Awards: La La Land Goes Crash! Will It Fall at Oscars?
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2017
Check Out the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion Sneak Peek Cast Watches Final Show Together
3 min read
May, 25, 2024
Warner Brothers Might Keep Ezra Miller as The Flash
3 min read
Jan, 9, 2023
Why House of the Dragon Fails to Captivate Like Game of Thrones
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.