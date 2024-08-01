Jude Law Stars in New Star Wars Coming-of-Age Series for Disney+

Jude Law has officially joined the famed intergalactic universe with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew!
In
PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the latest addition to the iconic franchise, the actor takes on the role of Jod Na Nawood in Disney+’s new coming-of-age series.
When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. According to the show’s official synopsis, finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies, and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.
In addition to Law, child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel), and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern) will also star in the new series.
When asked about what Star Wars fans can expect with the latest addition to its cinematic universe, Law tells
PEOPLE that the first word that comes to his mind when describing the series is joyful.
It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars. And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series.
In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Law tells
PEOPLE that he and his younger cast members are all in a constant state of confusion and jeopardy. He adds that the series is very much a piece about working together and overcoming fears to succeed.
I had a wonderful time making this with everyone involved.
- Pictured: Nick Frost as droid SM 33
The series creators, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, share the same sentiments about Law forming a tight-knit bond with the kids on set.
The series will also introduce hover bikes as an integral part of telling the story of childhood adventure
Follow Us