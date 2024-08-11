Jude Law Stars in Disney’s New Star Wars Series Skeleton Crew

The galaxy far, far away just got a little closer with Jude Law making his Star Wars debut in the teaser trailer for Skeleton Crew. Set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3, 2024, the show introduces Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood, a mysterious Force user.
Co-created by Jon Watts, known for directing the recent Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy, Skeleton Crew is marketed as an Amblin-esque story similar to The Goonies, but set in the Star Wars universe. The series follows four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet.
The talent behind the camera is noteworthy, with episodes directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung. This mix of directors promises a variety of styles and storytelling techniques across the season.
The teaser trailer was revealed at the D23 Expo and features key moments that echo classic ’80s adventure films like E.T. and The Goonies. As Jude Law himself described it:
a timeless adventure story in the spirit of the Amblin coming-of-age movies. The trailer impressively merges practical effects and CGI, showcasing speeder bikes that zip across the screen.
This new series also brings back familiar elements for dedicated fans. The character Vane, the space pirate from The Mandalorian, reappears in Skeleton Crew, adding another layer of connectivity within the Star Wars universe.
The main kids of the crew—Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong)—are seen navigating their daily school routines before stumbling upon an ancient Jedi temple. Their adventures begin when they find a random ship in the woods, echoing scenes from classic childhood quest narratives.
The show’s aesthetics, described by some as having a
suburban American vibe like Stranger Things but in space, aim to capture that sense of childlike wonder. The blend of curious exploration and dangerous worlds through the perspective of kids might provide young fans with an exciting entry into the franchise.
With Jon Watts’ success in reviving franchises like Spider-Man, expectations are high for this upcoming show. Only time will tell if Skeleton Crew becomes another celebrated part of the Star Wars saga.
