Jude Law Stars as a Jedi in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew on Disney+

Jude Law has officially joined the famed intergalactic universe with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.
In an exclusive first look at the latest addition to the iconic franchise, the actor takes on the role of Jod Na Nawood in Disney+’s new coming-of-age series.
When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, according to the show’s official synopsis.
Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.
In addition to Law, child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel) and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern) will also star in the new series.
The first word that comes to my mind [when describing the series] is ‘joyful,’ Law told People when asked about what Star Wars fans can expect with the latest addition to its cinematic universe.
He also explains that viewers will watch the kids
‘maneuver through’ places where they shouldn’t be and adds that ‘seeing children in that environment in a Star Wars environment is thrilling and very, very unique.’
Law continues,
It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars. And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series. There’s a lot of originality and I hope that will bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it.
Apart from Law’s pivotal role, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford share that he formed a tight-knit bond with the kids on set.
Because he’s with the kids all the time, he’s also kind of felt like the co-director, co-producer with us and he’s co-acting coach. He really became sort of a mentor figure to the kids as well.
The series will introduce a new droid named SM 33, voiced by Nick Frost.
He’s like a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way.
This versatile robot character adds to the dynamic by being a central part of their journey. Viewers can appreciate how Nick Frost’s voice work brings SM 33 alive.
The presence of droids is not uncommon in Star Wars; hence, SM 33’s reluctant assistance offers a fresh spin. Additionally, Jonas emphasizes how inspirational working with such versatile robots was.
Follow Us