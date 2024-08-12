Jude Law Presents New Star Wars Series Skeleton Crew at D23 Expo

Oscar-nominee Jude Law took center stage at this year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, captivating a crowd of 12,000. Law presented Skeleton Crew, a new Star Wars series that is set to premiere on Disney+ in December.
The anticipation was palpable as the audience eagerly awaited the first-look trailer. Law described the new series as
a timeless adventure story in the spirit of the Amblin coming-of-age films from the ’80s, citing classics like The Goonies and E.T..
Skeleton Crew focuses on a group of kids who accidentally blast off from their home planet, navigating the vastness of the galaxy in an adventure reminiscent of ’80s childhood staples. Law shared how he
fell in love with ‘Star Wars’ when I was a ten-year-old boy, emphasizing that the story is told through the perspective of the kids.
A Nostalgic Journey Through Space
The teaser offered glimpses of space suburbia: intergalactic school busses, front lawns, and kids riding hovercraft-style bikes. Elements familiar to fans were evident, including scenes set in a forest where a group of misfit youths stumbles upon a hidden fortress—a clear nod to adventures like those seen in The Goonies.
As these young adventurers traverse hyperspace, they encounter exploding spaceships, Jawas, and various other creatures. Eventually, they find themselves locked in a cage. The awe-inspiring moment comes when a key promises their freedom by floating off its hook towards them. One of the kids exclaims to a hooded figure,
You’re a Jedi!, revealing Jude Law’s character.
Law’s Surprise Role
The footage confirmed that Jude Law’s character is indeed a Jedi, using the Force to aid the children. The teaser culminates with Law’s character stepping off a ship, donning attire similar to Lando Calrissian’s iconic blue garb from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
Throughout the preview, the audience was introduced to several key characters and key scenes that provide insight into what we can expect from this galactic adventure. The children piloting a ship away from home indicate they’re embarking on an extraordinary journey.
A New Addition to the Star Wars Saga
The excitement surrounding Skeleton Crew extends beyond just Jude Law’s participation. Described as being in the vein of Stranger Things, the series is set after the events of Return of the Jedi, during the New Republic era. According to director Jon Watts, it stars four kids but it’s not a kids show.
This galactic version of classic coming-of-age stories promises to bring refreshing energy and youthful exuberance into the Star Wars universe, akin to what we’ve seen from classic Amblin films.
Follow Us