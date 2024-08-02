Jude Law Leads ‘Star Wars Skeleton Crew’ into a Nostalgic 80’s Adventure

Jude Law is stepping into a whole new galaxy in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, delivering a fresh and joyful experience for fans. Scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this December, the show promises to bring back that beloved 80s nostalgia.

The series follows four kids who stumble upon a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet. This catapults them into a perilous galaxy where they must find their way home, forming unexpected alliances and encountering formidable foes along the way.

Taking on the role of Jod Na Nawood, Law is joined by child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel), and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern). The ensemble cast brings an exciting dynamic to the series.

A Unique Star Wars Adventure

Jude Law, while discussing his character and the unique setting of Skeleton Crew, reveals,It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars. And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series. There’s a lot of originality and I hope that will bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it.

Familiar Faces with New Roles

Law describes his time filming with the young cast as a wonderful time. He felt like more than just a co-star, often guiding and mentoring the children through scenes.

The Thrilling Character SM 33

Another exciting element is the introduction of SM 33, voiced by Nick Frost. Described by Jon Watts as a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way, SM 33 holds his own secrets as the first mate of a mysterious ship.

Nostalgic Nods and New Adventures

Law highlights how fans will recognize details from original Star Wars films, saying,You got some Star Wars tech that dates right back, I believe, to the original film. They do [Easter eggs] so well.

Indeed, Jon Watts asserts that the show is peppered with nods for die-hard fans while ensuring newcomers can enjoy it equally:

You don’t have to know everything about Star Wars to enjoy the show.You can come into it completely fresh and enjoy the story. But if you do happen to be a Star Wars super fan, there’s a lot for you.

