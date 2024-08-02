Jude Law Joins Star Wars Skeleton Crew with Thrilling New Role

Jude Law has officially joined the famed intergalactic universe with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew!
In an exclusive first look at the latest addition to the iconic franchise, the actor, 51, takes on the role of Jod Na Nawood in Disney+’s new coming-of-age series.
When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, according to the show’s official synopsis.
Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.
Alongside Law, we see child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel), and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern).
In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Jude Law mentions that he and his younger cast members are
all in constant state of confusion and jeopardy and challenge. He adds that the series is very much about working together and overcoming fears. The storyline demands not just physical but immense emotional effort from the characters as they strive to find their way back home. The unique scenery and adventurous plot are set against the backdrop of Star Wars’ trademark sense of vastness and exploration.
An Exciting Cast of Child Stars
Law had nothing but praise for his time working with the child actors, describing it as a
wonderful time, noting their professionalism and the fun they brought to the set. As he steps into his role as the commanding Jod Na Nawood, Law becomes not only a father figure within the series but also mentors them on set.
This sentiment was echoed by series creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. Watts shared that Jude Law felt like a co-director and co-producer on set due to his natural interactions with the kids. Ford emphasized how Law’s mentorship extended beyond his on-screen role, offering valuable acting tips to his young co-stars.
A New Droid Companion
The series also introduces a new droid named SM 33, voiced by Nick Frost. Watts described SM 33 as
a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way. This character’s presence adds both humor and heart to the dynamic crew’s adventure.
The addition of hover bikes further enriches this futuristic narrative. These scenes promise thrilling visuals reminiscent of classic Star Wars chases. Watts mentioned how practical effects, such as bikes on rails with green screen suits operating them, were integral to capturing genuine excitement from the young cast.
The Joys of Being Part of Star Wars
Jude Law reflects warmly on his experience within the Star Wars universe. He expressed that
the first word that comes to my mind when I think of ‘Skeleton Crew’ is joy. Seeing children navigate through such an environment is indeed refreshing. At its core, Skeleton Crew blends familiarity with freshness—a tribute to long-time fans while inviting new ones into its fold. Law praises how effectively this series balances nostalgia with originality. He nods to hidden details that pay homage to earlier films which will excite eagle-eyed viewers keen on spotting Easter eggs scattered throughout.
