Jude Law Joins Star Wars Skeleton Crew in Thrilling New Role

by

Jude Law has officially joined the famed intergalactic universe with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew!

In an exclusive first look at the latest addition to the iconic franchise, the actor, 51, takes on the role of Jod Na Nawood in Disney+’s new coming-of-age series.

“When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

In addition to Law, child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel), and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern) will also star in the new series.

I had a wonderful time making this with everyone involved… Those four in particular who worked with me very closely were just great fun and incredibly professional, and I’m immensely proud to be a part of their crew. Law shared, reflecting on his experience working with his young co-stars.

The Joyful Star Wars Environment

When asked about what Star Wars fans can expect from this new series, Law describes the environment as joyful. He adds that viewers will see these kids maneuver through places where they shouldn’t be. Jude Law Joins Star Wars Skeleton Crew in Thrilling New Role Seeing children in such an environment is both thrilling and unique according to Law.

A New Droid Joins the Adventure

The series will also introduce a new droid named SM-33, voiced by Nick Frost. Jon Watts describes SM-33 as a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way. Frost’s contribution brings a fun dynamic to the series. Jude Law Joins Star Wars Skeleton Crew in Thrilling New Role

The Involvement of Jon Watts and Christopher Ford

The creative team behind Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, emphasized that this is not just a kids’ show but will appeal to both children and adults. They shared how hover bikes became integral to telling the story of childhood adventure. Jude Law Joins Star Wars Skeleton Crew in Thrilling New Role Watts recalls green screen suits helping out which made the kids smile throughout filming.

Law’s Role and Easter Eggs for Fans

Law reveals that his character Jod uses quick thinking, charm, and conversation to get out of various scenarios. For avid Star Wars fans, there are plenty of easter eggs to discover throughout the series, linking back to original films. Law notes, If you look carefully, [we] got some Star Wars tech that dates right back, I believe, to the original film.

