Jude Law Joins Disney+ Series Star Wars Skeleton Crew

Jude Law has officially joined the intergalactic universe with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew! Leading the new Disney+ series, the actor, 51, plays Force-user Jod Na Nawood.
Plot Overview and Characters
Skeleton Crew promises an engaging journey where “four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet,” leading them into a dangerous galaxy. Jude Law’s character joins child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel), and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern) as the main cast. Jude Law describes the series as a fun and unique adventure, highlighting the joy of seeing children maneuvers through different parts of the Star Wars environment.
The Joyful Jod Na Nawood
When asked to describe his character Jod, Jude Law noted that the “first word that comes to my mind” regarding Jod is “joyful.” He explained that Jod uses quick thinking, charm, and conversation to navigate scenarios within Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. This aligns with Law’s other description where he enjoys working with versatile robots and animatronics, which he described as an integral part of filming.
The Realism of Animatronics
The series showcases impressive animatronic work behind-the-scenes. According to an insider,
The animatronics bring an incredible level of realism to the characters. It’s a true testament to the behind-the-scenes talent working on the show.
Droids and Hover Bikes
A new droid named SM 33 joins the series, voiced by Nick Frost. Creator Jon Watts describes SM 33 as “a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way,” adding that this droid is also the first mate of a mysterious ship. The hover bike action scenes were meticulously crafted, featuring intricate details involving child actors riding them.
Easter Eggs Abound
Eagle-eyed fans will spot numerous easter eggs throughout Skeleton Crew. Jude Law hints at the presence of classic Star Wars tech, saying, “
If you look carefully, [we] got some Star Wars tech that dates right back, I believe, to the original film… They do [easter eggs] so well. That’s one of the joys I think of this universe for those who know there are these little details always hidden away or Easter eggs that people can find and link up.
