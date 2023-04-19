9 Things You Didn’t Know About The Babysitter’s Judah Lewis

Judah Lewis is a talented young actor who’s been making a name for himself in the entertainment industry. This star has taken Hollywood by storm with his undeniable talent, good looks, and charisma. From intense dramas to hilarious comedies, Lewis has shown that he can tackle any role that comes his way.
He’s best known for his role in movies like The Babysitter, its sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and Demolition. However, he has a handful of other diverse roles that show his industry range. With that in mind, here are a few interesting facts about the star.
9. Judah Lewis Grew Up With Acting Coaches
Becoming an actor was practically a no-brainer for Lewis mostly because his parents are acting coaches. In fact, Hara and Mark Lewis started a local drama school together. By the time the star was four, he was already starring in productions. But acting wasn’t a solid career path for him from the beginning, it wasn’t until he was 10 years old that he really got into the acting game.
8. He Has An Interesting List Of Favorite Movies
He’s a movie star, so it makes total sense that he enjoys a movie or two. Considering his age, it’s easy to typecast him as someone who likes more recent productions. However, the star repeatedly shows his range and depth through his movie choices. Some of his favorite movies include The Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump, and The Dark Knight. Some may say he’s an old soul, some may say he has excellent taste. Either way, it just adds layers to the up-and-coming star.
7. Judah Lewis Loves Nature
The young star seems to enjoy the outdoors a lot. His social media is dotted with his adventures in the wild. He even went underwater diving in the Great Barrier Reef in early 2020. Later he was seen backpacking through Tasmania and Thailand. Then there was wrestling with elephants and getting cozy in the treehouses, altogether, Lewis sure knows how to relish a vacation.
6. Music Is a Big Part Of His Life
Lewis is more than just a talented actor, he’s a gifted musician too. The Demolition star has demonstrated his musical chops time and time again, showcasing his guitar-playing and singing skills on social media and even performing live on stage. In addition to his passion for acting, Lewis has a deep love for music and has expressed a desire to pursue it further in the future.
5. Judah Lewis Had His Breakthrough In 2017
It’s hard to believe that Lewis’ first major role wasn’t too long ago, but his breakthrough performance in The Babysitter cemented his status as a rising star in Hollywood. In the horror-comedy film, Lewis plays the lead character, Teddy, a love-struck teen who finds himself caught up in a satanic cult led by his babysitter. The role showcased his impressive range, as he brought both humor and heart to the character, earning critical acclaim and setting the stage for his future success.
4. He Enjoys Painting As Well
This particular actor is a jack of many trades. Lewis is also a visual artist, among many other interesting things. His Instagram boasts groovy space paintings as well as a marvelous eye sketch. The celebrity’s social media also highlights his interest in photography.
3. Judah Lewis Can Also Play Drums
Lewis had been playing drums since he was 10 years old, which came in handy while shooting Demolition. In an interview, the actor revealed that the drumming scene in the movie was entirely improvised. The director gave the actors a lot of freedom to experiment and see what worked. This resulted in a memorable moment of connection between his character and Jake Gyllenhaal‘s character. Needless to say, Lewis’s drumming skills added an extra layer of authenticity to the scene.
2. Jean-Marc Vallée’s Death Shattered Him
It is no surprise that Lewis had a special bond with the director of Demolition. At his demise, The Christmas Chronicles star shared a heartfelt message for Vallée, leaving fans teary-eyed. “Thank you for the immeasurable impact you’ve had on me. You were the most brilliant, kind, and generous human. A beautiful soul, an artistic genius. I love you immensely, and I’ll miss you dearly, Jean-Marc,” Lewis wrote.
1. He Could’ve Been The Third Spider-Man
Six teenagers tried their luck with the Spidey role in Captain America: Civil War and the films that followed. Lewis was a part of that hexagon. However, Marvel eventually saw its envisioned Spider-Man in Tom Holland, and the role went to him.
