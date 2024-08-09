Josh Hartnett’s Chilling Role in Trap Highlights His Longstanding Horror Legacy

In M. Night Shyamalan’s thrilling new movie Trap, we see Josh Hartnett assume the chilling role of Cooper, aka The Butcher. This psychological thriller takes an unexpected turn when Cooper takes his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to see her favorite pop star in concert, only to find out it’s a setup – a sting operation aimed at capturing him.
Silence of the Lambs Meets Concert Stage
M. Night Shyamalan described the film in an interview with Empire Magazine as if
‘Silence of the Lambs’ happened at a Taylor Swift concert. Indeed, even though it sounds like pure fiction, the film draws inspiration from real-life events, specifically Operation Flagship.
Back in December 1985, the U.S. Marshals Service conducted one of its most ingenious sting operations to date. Posing as representatives from a fake TV network, they sent more than 3,000 invitations to fugitives across Washington D.C., promising free NFL tickets and a chance to win more prizes.
The Ingenious Operation Flagship
More than 100 criminals were successfully lured into the Washington Convention Center under this pretense. With over 150 undercover officers disguised as staff and cheerleaders, unsuspecting offenders were corralled and arrested en masse. Louie McKinney’s 2009 memoir describes the nerve-wracking experience of managing this complex operation.
Hartnett’s Role in Trap
Josh Hartnett delivers a standout performance in Trap, which serves as a reminder of his earlier work in the horror genre, particularly in his debut film Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. Released in 1998, this movie marked Hartnett’s first foray into horror, where he played John Tate, Laurie Strode’s son.
Halloween H20 stood out for its intense atmosphere and clever nods to past entries in the franchise. It’s worth revisiting for those who want to see where Hartnett honed his craft before tackling complex roles like that in Trap.
Ariel Donoghue Shines in Trap
A significant part of Trap‘s gripping narrative comes from Ariel Donoghue’s portrayal of Riley, Cooper’s daughter. Her performance adds an emotional layer to the suspenseful storyline, making the stakes feel even higher.
The dynamic between Hartnett and Donoghue is reminiscent of Hartnett’s early films where relational ties add depth to the tension and drama on screen.
The Improvised Magic in Trap
An intriguing aspect of Trap lies in its mid-credit scene – an improvisation by Shyamalan not originally included in the script. Shyamalan explained:
That wasn’t in the script…I was like, ‘Start doing it, let’s get it ready. I’ll shoot it whenever I have an hour or two and let’s go do it.’ This last-minute addition managed to tie up some loose ends while providing a comedic relief for the audience.
Final Thoughts
M. Night Shyamalan’s knack for combining real-world elements with gripping psychological twists continues to captivate audiences. And so does Josh Hartnett’s compelling performance. His journey since his debut horror film makes one thing evident: it’s always worth revisiting his older works to appreciate how far he’s come.
