Josh Hartnett Shares Amusing Advice from Matt Damon During Oppenheimer Filming

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on July 24, 2024, Josh Hartnett didn’t hold back when sharing some behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the much-talked-about film, Oppenheimer. During the interview, Hartnett spilled on some rather amusing yet
unhelpful advice given to him by none other than his co-star, Oscar-winner Matt Damon.
The Christopher Nolan-directed movie sees Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, the iconic physicist who played a crucial role in the Manhattan Project and was also awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1939. Despite portraying such a distinguished character, Hartnett’s preparation for the role wasn’t without its humorous moments.
Relentless Weight Gain Advice
On The Tonight Show, Hartnett hilariously recounted how despite gaining around 30 pounds for his role, Damon repeatedly nudged him about his weight.
I gained about 30 pounds for the role, and he was like, ‘You’re never gonna get that off again, man.’
Loyal Advice from Matt Damon
Damon’s advice didn’t stop there. Throughout the film’s production, Damon kept warning Hartnett about the eventual struggles of shedding the extra weight. As Hartnett humorously revealed, Damon had one golden rule:
Don’t gain weight over 40. This was accompanied by Damon’s wisdom that trying to lose such weight would be a lifelong battle due to the body’s natural tendency to revert back.
A Star-Studded Cast and Crew
The ensemble cast of Oppenheimer also includes top-tier talents like Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt. Their collaboration under Nolan’s vision earned praise across the board. Emma Thomas noted,
The ensemble cast and crew were also praised for their outstanding collaboration, highlighting the fantastic teamwork that contributed to the film’s excellence.
Nolan’s Historic Win
While Hartnett embraced Damon’s playful jabs, the release of Oppenheimer became a game-changer. The film went on to gross over $1 billion at the box office within months of its release in July 2023. The icing on the cake? Nolan clinched his first ever Academy Award for Best Director after five prior nominations for movies like Inception (2010) and Dunkirk (2017).
Nolan’s acceptance speech at the Oscar ceremony was heartwarming and humble. He attributed much of his success to his dedicated team and expressed special gratitude towards his wife and producing partner, Emma Thomas. This historic win marked a high point in Nolan’s illustrious career.
