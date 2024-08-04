Josh Hartnett Portrays a Chilling Killer in M. Night Shyamalan’s New Thriller Trap

Josh Hartnett didn’t need to dig deep for inspiration playing his latest chilling character.
In M. Night Shyamalan’s new psychological thriller, ‘Trap’, Hartnett embodies the role of Cooper, a seemingly average dad who attends a concert with his teenage daughter, Riley, played by Ariel Donoghue. The film quickly reveals its dark underbelly as Cooper’s true identity—the notorious killer known as The Butcher—is exposed.
Seeking Inspiration from Reality
Hartnett shared that he crafted his ominous character after seeing parallels in real life. He explained that he modeled his role after certain people in the industry who often ascend to power without empathy.
There are a lot of CEOs, politicians, people in our business…a lot of people who are at the top, he commented.
They don’t mind stepping over people or doing horrible things to get where they’re going.
A Subtle Yet Twisted Narrative
‘Trap’ centers on Cooper, portrayed by Josh Hartnett, taking his daughter Riley to a much-anticipated pop concert featuring Lady Raven, played by Shyamalan’s own daughter Saleka Shyamalan. During the event, a police sting operation aiming to capture The Butcher unfolds. The narrative offers a unique twist by presenting a contained thriller from the antagonist’s perspective.
Shyamalan Stays True to His Roots
M. Night Shyamalan is renowned for providing audiences with fresh perspectives on familiar genres.
Night being Night, he wants to give the audience a new experience, Hartnett stated.
This one is like a throwback thriller in a contained space from the perspective of the antagonist. It’s like Die Hard from Hans Gruber’s perspective.
The Layers of Character Complexity
The director meticulously crafted the film from the killer’s point of view, ensuring viewers could sense the character’s internal conflicts and gradual descent into panic.
As it goes, our close-ups get tighter and tighter, and it starts to become a nightmare, described Shyamalan. This approach not only keeps viewers on edge but also magnifies Cooper’s unsettling transformation throughout the movie.
An Intriguing Performance From Hartnett
‘Trap’ gives Josh Hartnett an opportunity to showcase his range as an actor by merging a seemingly normal persona with hidden layers of menace and unpredictability. When asked about adopting such a dark mindset,
I’ve met people like this, you know what I mean? So it was easy to take it all a step further and make his cover so intense.
This layered narrative combined with Shyamalan’s dynamic direction might just prove whether ‘Trap’ can break free from familiar criticisms or whether it reaffirms the notion that M. Night has indeed fallen into his own trap once again.
