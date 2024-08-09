Josh Hartnett on Portraying a Serial Killer in Shyamalan’s Thriller Trap

In a recent interview about the film Trap, Josh Hartnett revealed that his character, The Butcher, was inspired by some real-life figures from the film industry. Hartnett, known for his diverse range of roles, expressed his desire to surprise fans and critics alike by continually switching trajectories in his career.
As an actor, I want to constantly switch the trajectory and mess with people’s expectations… from when I started 26 years ago.
Father and Serial Killer Rolled into One
The film centers around Cooper, portrayed by Josh Hartnett, who is depicted as a firefighter and a goofily affable family man. This dual role of a caring father and a notorious serial killer provides an intriguing juxtaposition that makes Trap a compelling watch.
An Exciting Plot with Complex Characters
Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap follows the story of a father-daughter duo heading to a massive concert in Philadelphia. Cooper tries to connect with his teenage daughter Riley, played by Ariel Donoghue. Yet, Cooper’s sinister side as The Butcher adds layers of complexity to the character.
During the concert, we see Cooper attempting to hide his dark identity while engaging in activities with his daughter, providing a touch of normalcy amidst the chaos.
A Family Affair
M. Night Shyamalan brought in his daughter Saleka for a significant role in this thriller. She portrays Lady Raven, the pop sensation performing at the concert within the film. This combination of family members both on and off the screen has added unique dynamics to Trap.
Diverse Reactions from Critics
The reception to Trap has been diverse. Some critics laud its thrilling narrative and Hartnett’s performance, while others feel it falls short of Shyamalan’s previous works. One element that gets consistent praise is Hartnett’s ability to seamlessly embody Cooper’s dual nature.
A Career That Defies Expectations
The diverse roles and changing dynamics Josh Hartnett seeks match well with this unpredictable thriller. As he aptly mentioned:
