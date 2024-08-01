Josh Hartnett on Escaping Hollywood’s Toxic Fame and Finding Peace

Seeking refuge from Hollywood’s limelight
Two decades ago, Josh Hartnett took a step back from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. In a revealing interview, the actor shared that he didn’t want his life to be swallowed up by his acting career. Reflecting on the era, Hartnett said,
I just didn’t want my life to be swallowed up by my work. And there was a notion at that time you just kind of give it all up. And you saw what happened to some people back then. They got obliterated by it. I didn’t want that for myself.
From indie darling to major roles
Hartnett burst into the scene with roles in indie hits like ‘The Faculty’ and ‘The Virgin Suicides’ at the end of the 90s. His talent didn’t go unnoticed, landing him leading roles in blockbuster films such as ‘Black Hawk Down’ and ‘Pearl Harbor’. Yet despite this rapid rise, he wasn’t comfortable with the fame these high-profile roles brought.
The cost of fame
The attention Hartnett received often turned toxic. The actor opened up about experiencing unhealthy levels of attention from fans, recalling,
People’s attention to me at the time was borderline unhealthy. There were incidents. He detailed encounters with stalkers, including one particularly scary incident where a man showed up at his premiere with a gun, claiming to be his father. It was a weird time.
I wasn’t going to be grist for the mill.
Moving away and starting anew
Tired of the constant scrutiny, Hartnett stepped away from Hollywood. He moved back to Minnesota initially but eventually found solace in the UK countryside with his British actress wife Tasmin Egerton and their four children.
I never would have expected it. And time passes quickly. With four children, you have so much to do…More of the important stuff is happening.
A quiet life in the UK
The move to UK provided Hartnett a chance to enjoy a more intimate family life away from the industry’s pressures.
People only want to talk about your career in New York and LA, but in the UK, nobody cares.
A return to cinema
Though he stepped back from mainstream spotlight, Hartnett didn’t quit acting altogether. Instead, he shifted focus towards smaller indie films while occasionally taking significant roles like his recent appearance in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’.
A resurgence with ‘Trap’
Hartnett is now starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s latest psychological thriller, ‘Trap.’ In this film, Hartnett plays a devoted father who discovers his dark alter ego during what appears to be an ordinary outing with his daughter. The film promises Shyamalan’s signature twists and turns.
The humble village life gives him more time with his kids than his life in New York and Los Angeles ever did, shares Hartnett, emphasizing how crucial this period has been for quality family time and personal growth.
