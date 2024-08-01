Josh Hartnett Enjoys Rural Life and Chooses Unique Film Roles Over Hollywood Fame

Every morning, once Josh Hartnett wakes up in his Hampshire countryside home, there are mouths to feed. He takes care of his four young children, the dog, several guinea pigs, more chickens, and a small herd of pygmy goats. The goats, Hartnett notes, are his favorite animals.
“They’re the sweetest animals on the planet,” he shares from his home over Zoom. “They’re like dogs. They would live in the house if they could.” Hartnett and his wife, British actor Tamsin Egerton, have become fixtures in local village life. They have been living there since they decided to stay when their third child was on the way.
Josh Hartnett’s Hollywood trajectory was familiar—interesting early indie roles saw his stock rise with Robert Rodriguez’s The Faculty in 1998 and Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides a year later. These roles led to bigger gigs like 40 Days and 40 Nights, Black Hawk Down, and the critically lambasted Pearl Harbor.
Hartnett didn’t much like the attention that came with the big gigs. Before long he did what any would-be megastar wouldn’t: he decided he didn’t want to be one. He left LA for Minnesota and parted ways with his agents. Nevertheless, speculation around his disappearance persisted; recent headlines still question, “What happened to Josh Hartnett?” In reality, he only stopped working for about 18 months.
“
People’s attention to me at the time was borderline unhealthy,” Hartnett revealed recently. He shed light on numerous incidents that made him wary of fame—stalkers showing up at his house, a guy claiming to be his father appearing at a premiere with a gun, who ended up imprisoned.
Turning Down Major Superhero Roles
At the peak of his career, Josh Hartnett famously turned down two major superhero roles. This decision highlights an inherent streak of independence in his career choices despite the rampant opportunities for mainstream stardom.
A Shift Towards More Interesting Projects
In recent years, Hartnett has seen a resurgence in his career. Last year alone saw him steal the show in Guy Ritchie’s film Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and star as an astronaut caught in a metaphysical love triangle in Black Mirror’s “Beyond the Sea.” Following this was his significant role as nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence in Oppenheimer.
Full Circle with Christopher Nolan
Nolan’s Oppenheimer is especially notable given that two decades ago, he considered casting Hartnett as Bruce Wayne. Although ultimately going with Christian Bale, Nolan finally got to work with Hartnett after all these years.
An Exciting Future Ahead
Next up for Josh Harnett is M Night Shyamalan’s Trap. It’s an intriguing role: A father attending a pop concert with his daughter, who also happens to be a serial killer known as ‘The Butcher.’ M Night Shyamalan praised him highly: it’s rare to find a movie star willing to take such risks while maintaining heart and humanity. Watch out for Trap hitting cinemas soon!
Follow Us