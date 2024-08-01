Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel Star in the Comedy-Mystery Greedy People

The trailer for the upcoming comedy-mystery film Greedy People has been unveiled, offering fans a peek at Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel in lead roles. Directed by Potsy Ponciroli, the film promises a darkly comedic take on crime and human nature.
A Darkly Comedic Crime Thriller
The trailer introduces Himesh Patel‘s character, Will, a rookie cop who is paired up with Joseph Gordon-Levitt‘s veteran officer, Terry. The two stumble upon a significant sum of money at a crime scene of their own making. The resulting chaos draws in the town’s quirky residents, all competing to get their hands on the cash.
Rookie cop Will and his rogue partner Terry upend their small island town when they accidentally discover one million dollars at a crime scene (of their own making). After the duo unwisely decides to steal the money, the community’s quirky residents are lured into the mad dash for cash, leading to tension and hilarity.
A Star-Studded Ensemble
Greedy People doesn’t only feature Gordon-Levitt and Patel; it boasts an impressive cast including Lily James, Tim Blake Nelson, Simon Rex, Traci Lords, Joey Lauren Adams, Jim Gaffigan, and Uzo Aduba. Lily James stands out as an expectant mother who becomes entangled in the scheme, delivering a performance that’s both principled and endearing.
Piqued Interest Ahead of Release
In one scene, Terry advises his rookie partner:
Don’t kill anybody unless you have to, encapsulating the film’s blend of grim humor and moral ambiguity. With Ponciroli at the helm and Michael Vukadinovich penning the script, Greedy People is set to hit theaters on August 23. The potent mix of suspense and comedy is bound to attract audiences eager for an engaging ride.
