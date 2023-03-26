6 Things You Didn’t Know About Jeepers Creepers’ Jonathan Breck

Occasionally, some actors leave the spotlight and almost disappear into oblivion after enjoying years in the spotlight, and that includes the mysterious Jonathan Breck, known for his role in Jeepers Creepers. While his name may no longer be as popular as in the early 2000s, horror genre lovers will quickly recognize his face. Or at least the prosthetics that cover it.
With no upcoming film, it’s been over three years since Jonathan Breck starred in a movie. This is not abnormal, as it’s common for some actors to take a break at some point in their careers. Jonathan Breck still identifies as an actor, and it’s only a matter of time before we see him back on the big screen. To help joggle memories, here are 6 things you didn’t know about Jonathan Breck.
1. The Movies You Know Jonathan Breck From
Throughout Jonathan Breck’s 24+ years acting career, his most popular role in film is playing The Creeper. Jonathan Breck played two separate roles in the first installment of the Jeepers Creepers series. He played the bald cop as well as The Creeper.
The movie had mixed reviews, with most praising the first half of the movie. The 2001 Jeepers Creepers earned $59.4 million at the box office with a production budget of $10 million. The sequel in 2003 was more successful, earning between $63.1–120 million at the box office with an increased budget of $17 million. Although attempting to do a third film failed at the box office, it was enough to establish Jonathan Breck as a slasher/horror icon.
2. Jonathan Breck’s Other Stage Names
Actors are known to have and use different stage names for different reasons. While others stick with their real names, an actor could choose one that they feel is more catchy and universally appealing or accepted. It’s common to have one or two stage names; Jonathan Breck Has been credited with four other names. Born Jonathan Raymond Breck, the actor also goes by Jonathan Breck Harmel, John Breck, Johnny Breck, and Mark Breck.
3. Jonathan Breck’s TV Debut
Jonathan Breck began his acting career in television. He’s credited with having starred in a TV movie, I Married a Monster. In the movie, he plays the role of the second friend. That same year, Jonathan Breck was on a single episode, “Diamonds Are a Val’s Best Friend,” of V.I.P. Breck so far starred in five TV productions, with his last being in Friday Night Lights in 2008.
4. Jonathan Breck’s Most Popular Award
Not much is known about Jonathan Breck’s miscellaneous awards. However, his most popular award has been the Fangoria Chainsaw Award. He won the 2002 Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Jeepers Creepers.
5. Movies Jonathan Breck Has Starred In
Besides the Jeepers Creepers film series, Jonathan Breck has appeared in 25 other movies. He appeared in his first movie, Spider, in 2000. In the movie, he played the role of Jacobs. In 2007, he played Blake in the science fiction film, Dreamland. Breck played coach Scott Hartman in David Rountree’s thriller Will to Power (2008). The actor was also in 2011 Spy Kids 4-D: All the Time in the World as Wilbur’s Boss and Coach Gordan in Everybody Wants Some!! (2016).
6. Jonathan Breck Has Starred In Several Short Films
In his over 24 years of acting, Jonathan Breck has starred in several short films. His first short credited short film was also his second appearance on film. He played the character of Steve in the 2001 Full Circle. In the movie, Breck is credited using one of his other stage names, Jonathan Breck Harmel.
His next short film appearance was in 2002. He’s only credited as playing the Man in Man in Striped Pajamas. Breck’s other short films include Jfets-D, Beat Boys Beat Girls, and I Left Me. Jonathan Breck’s last movie in 2018, Flypaper, was a short film. Breck played the role of Albert.
