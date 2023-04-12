7 Things You Didn’t Know About 21 Jump Street’s Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill is one of Hollywood’s most versatile and dynamic talents. From his breakout role in the classic Superbad to his critically acclaimed performance in Moneyball, Hill is a force to be reckoned with. Though he’s widely known as a comedic actor, the star wears many hats.
He’s a writer, director, and producer who’s made a name for himself with his unique and creative vision. Altogether, the star is one to keep an eye on. Here are 7 interesting facts about this standout figure in the world of entertainment.
7. He Used To Work at a Skateboarding Store
Before becoming a Hollywood A-lister, Hill worked several jobs. Some of them include being a skateboarding store clerk and a waiter. The actor has credited these jobs with helping him develop the skills and work ethic necessary for success in the entertainment industry.
His hard work paid off with roles in hit movies like Superbad and The Wolf of Wall Street. Altogether, these roles established him as a versatile actor. Hill has expanded his career to include writing, directing, and producing. Even more, he remains known for his dedication and humility.
6. Jonah Hill Struggled With His Body Image
Despite his many successes in Hollywood, the 21 Jump Street star has been candid about his struggles with body image and self-esteem. In a 2018 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Hill opened up about the pressure to conform to Hollywood’s standards of physical perfection. He credited his sister with helping him come to terms with his body and self-worth. Since then, he’s become an advocate for body positivity and mental health awareness. Hill’s openness and honesty about his personal struggles earned him the respect and admiration of fans and colleagues.
5. He Wanted To Become A Rapper
Before making it big in Hollywood, Hill actually wanted to become a rapper. He moved to New York City to join the hip-hop industry. He even had the opportunity to collaborate with prominent artists like Q-Tip. However, the War Dogs star eventually decided to shift his focus to acting, which has proven to be a wise decision. Despite this change in career trajectory, Hill’s love of music has remained a constant in his life and has influenced his work as an actor and director.
4. He Is a Basketball Enthusiast
Besides being a talented actor, Hill is a dedicated sports fan, particularly of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. He has been a fixture courtside at many of their games and is often seen enthusiastically cheering on his favorite players. Hill also left a heartfelt message for Kobe Bryant on his third death anniversary. “My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers, and because of my job, we got to sit next to Kobe and the whole team! I have lived a privileged life. Truly. We were literally buzzing with excitement to meet our hero, and it’s one of my favorite memories ever,” the filmmaker wrote.
3. He Thinks Vapes Are Mouth Fedoras
In an interview with GQ, Hill listed essentials he can’t live without. He showed his Turquoise American Spirits and added that he should quit since he’s already 37-Years-Old. When the interviewer asked if he ever tried switching to vaping, he answered, “… kind of, I call them Mouth Fedoras.”
2. Jonah Hill Was Scared Of Surfing
Hill discussed how he had always been interested in surfing but too intimidated to try it for years. While trying new hobbies, he overcame his fear of Jujitsu, which eventually helped him face surfing. He pushed himself to take a surfing lesson and found the experience challenging and rewarding. While he may have had some initial reservations about surfing, Hill overcame these obstacles and embraced the sport.
1. Jonah Hill and Adam Levine Go Way Back
Hill revealed on The Howard Stern Show that he’s been friends with Adam Levine since High School. Their fathers met in the Principal’s office while they were in Junior High. In fact, Levine and Hill carpooled and basically lived at each other’s houses. The pair even had the same guitar teacher. The You People star added that Levine has remained a genuine friend, and Maroon 5’s popularity didn’t affect their bond.
