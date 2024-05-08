John Krasinski’s IF: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

John Krasinski’s highly anticipated live-action fantasy film IF is finally hitting theatres on May 16, 2024, with wacky promos dropping by the second in full swing. The Office star serves as director, scriptwriter, and co-producer — under the banner of his production company, Sunday Night Productions. IF is also co-produced by Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort, along with Andrew Form and Allyson Seeger, and is backed by Paramount Pictures.
John Krasinski created IF as a movie for his daughters and even included them in the making process. It was a much-needed palate cleanser for the director of A Quiet Place. Having penned most of the script during the pandemic, Krasinski went to great lengths as part of his writing process — from studying child psychology to having a tete-a-tete with his daughters on their imaginary friends (IF) — leaving no stone unturned. The result is a movie that screams fun and appears to portray Krasinksi and his friends having a good time. Here’s everything you need to know about it!
The Cast and Crew of IF: Office Co-Stars John Krasinski and Steve Carrell Reunite
Jim Halpert and Michael Scott reunite for this live-action masterpiece with additional big names in the industry as voice artists and live actors. Deadpool Ryan Reynolds brings his comedic charm along with Star Wars fame Cailey Fleming leading the cast as Bae and Cal — the only two people who can see Imaginary Friends. The movie also sees John Krasinski playing Bea’s Dad and Fiona Shaw as her grandmother. The live-action cast also includes Alan Kim, Bobby Moynihan, and The Bear fame Liza Colón-Zayas.
Krasinski has described the IF’s voice cast as his dream team, led by The Office’s Steve Carrell, as the huge and fluffy purple-furred imaginary friend who is hilariously named Blue. With the film comprising a wide range of Imaginary Friends, the casting director pulled out all the stops to rope in big names to do their voices. The star-studded voice cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr, Jon Stewart, and Maya Rudolph. Academy Award winners Matt Damon, Sam Rockwell, George Clooney, Sebastian Maniscalco, and acclaimed actors Emily Blunt, Richard Jenkins, and Bradley Cooper, are also part of the mix! We also have Christopher Meloni, Awkwafina, Blake Lively (Reynold’s wife), Matthew Rhys, and Amy Schumer joining this fun bunch of talented performers.
What Is the Plot of IF?
IF is the story of a young girl, Bea, who is dealing with a traumatic event when she unexpectedly develops an extraordinary power that enables her to see other people’s imaginary friends. Her neighbor, Cal, also possesses the same ability and takes on the role of her mentor. The comedically charged movie, therefore, will take viewers through the duo’s journey to reunite forgotten IFs with their former kids, who are now all grown up. The film will touch upon themes of how growing up leads to the death of one’s inner child and how the essence of who you once were could get lost in the rut of adulthood.
Is There a Trailer for IF?
The teaser trailer for IF was unusually long — not that we’re complaining — with the official trailer being released on the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel on April 11, 2024. The movie was set to release in mid-November last year but was delayed as most movies and shows were due to the SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike. Viewers got their first look at IF on December 14, 2023. The trailer gives viewers a taste of Krasinski’s wild sense of humor, with the legendary cast adding their own sparkle of comedic prowess.
Where Will IF Be Available to Stream After Its Theatrical Run?
IF is all set to hit the big screen on May 17, 2024, in the United States and the United Kingdom and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures. The movie has garnered decent traction ever since fans of its cast have caught wind of its production. Naturally, there’s no doubt it would be a delight to watch it on the big screen, thanks to the renowned cinematographer, ensemble cast, and talented director.
However, for viewers who have gotten accustomed to weekend viewings from the comfort of their homes, IF will eventually be available to stream on OTT platforms. While there is no definitive information on the streaming rights of IF, it is expected to ultimately be available on Paramount+ after the theatrical release has run its course