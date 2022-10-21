Joey King: Sweet Little Sister to Vengeful Assassin

Blockbuster action comedy movie Bullet Train is not short of memorable characters, and one which stands out for most fans is The Prince: daughter of the White Death, leader of Japan’s largest crime mob. She’s nicknamed The Prince because of her father’s strong desire for a son. She resents him for neglecting her, and, consumed by vengeance, she sets out to kill him. While we’re astounded by the deception and ruthlessness of The Prince, we’re more in tune with who portrays the character — Hollywood sweetheart, Joey King.
Joey King has not always played the role of a manipulative villain, and that’s what makes The Prince more exciting. However, where did it all begin for King?
Los Angeles, 1999
Born on July 30 in Los Angeles, California to Terry and Jamie King, she grew up with her older sisters, Kelli King and Hunter King who are both actresses. She attended Phoenix Ranch School in Simi Valley and was a performer with the Stage Door Children’s Theatre in Agoura. She began professional acting at age 4 with a Life Cereal commercial. She was also in various commercials for Kay Jewelers, Eggo and AT&T.
Child Acting
While Joey King is easily recognizable by most people as an on-screen actress, she started out her career as a voice actor. She was cast as the voice of yellow fur ball Katie in Horton Hears a Who! (2008). She would go on to feature in Quarantine (2008) and Ghost Whisperer (2010). She was featured in two episodes of the television series, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody as Emily Mason.
King got her first major role in Ramona and Beezus (2010), which was an adaptation of the Beverly Cleary classic children’s book series, starring as Ramona Quimby alongside Selena Gomez who played Beatrice ‘Beezus’ Quimby. The 2010 motion picture received critical acclaim from both fans and critics alike, with many hailing it as a “quality film suitable for the whole family”. King’s role in the film saw her win a Young Artist Award.
Joey King: Netflix Star
King was propelled to fame in 2018 through Netflix’s romantic comedy, The Kissing Booth, where she starred as Elle Evans. She reprised her role in the two sequels, The Kissing Booth 2 and 3, which were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively. She had such an amazing performance that it’s a surprise she didn’t audition for the role!
Following her success in The Kissing Booth, she signed a deal with Hulu in August 2020 to produce television content for its streaming service. She would later sign another deal with Netflix in July 2021 through her production company, All The King’s Horses.
Older Sister, Hunter
Joey King has a striking resemblance with her sister Hunter which makes fans wonder if they’re twins but there’s a huge six-year gap between them. Hunter was born on October 19, 1993. The sisters have worked on the same set together when they starred in the television series, Life in Pieces. The series premiered in 2015 and ended in 2019 with Hunter featuring prominently as one of the main characters named Clementine, while Joey featured in three episodes as Morgan.
Featuring in a short arc of episodes in a television series seems not to be enough for the sisters as they’ve openly expressed the desire to work together in more films and television series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly (EW), Joey King says “Anyone reading this that has any kind of pull, Hunter and I wanna work together more, so put us in your s‑‑‑”.
Becoming The Prince
The Bullet Train might just be King’s biggest film yet, and she sure felt the pressure while filming especially as the role wasn’t something she’d done before.
In an interview, King told ‘Digital Spy’: “I’ve been acting for almost 19 years now, which is actually insane, but I feel like this movie, stepping onto this set, I felt like I had just touched down in Los Angeles and it was my first (movie). I felt so fish out of water, imposter syndrome, I was like, ‘What am I doing here? I don’t deserve to be here’.”
She’s grateful to Brad Pitt, her co-star, who made her feel “so comfortable” in his company. She says: “But working on this movie with the entire cast and of course Brad, I mean he’s f****** Brad Pitt at the end of the day, we love Brad Pitt, it was truly an honour, not just because they are so talented and have such cool careers, but because they’re the coolest humans to work with.”
“Brad became someone that I was so comfortable with and feel so lucky that I was able to share this time with, I just absolutely adore him.”
Joey King has surely come a long way from the sweet little sister in Ramon and Beezus to the ruthless and vengeful assassin in Bullet Train. She’s endeared herself to fans as a Hollywood sweetheart and it’s exciting to see her land major action roles so early in her career. We can only wait to see what the future holds for her and for us fans!