Joey King Stars in Netflix’s Uglies Exploring Society’s Beauty Standards

Welcome to Uglyville. The long-awaited adaptation of the UGLIES series is finally coming to Netflix this fall, and we have an exclusive first look.
Based on Scott Westerfeld’s 2005 YA sci-fi novel, UGLIES follows Tally Youngblood, a teen living in a world where 16-year-olds undergo surgery to transform from “Ugly” to “Pretty”.
According to the film’s official logline,
Tally is eager for her turn but embarks on a journey that upends everything she thought she wanted when a friend runs away.
Joey King stars as Tally, with key costars including Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis, Charmin Lee, and Laverne Cox.
Joey King called playing Tally “a dream realized”.
The Uglies books meant a lot to me as a kid. Being able to make that and be the lead of those movies… I was 11-years-old when I fell in love with the books, she told Deadline.
Both Joey King and author Scott Westerfeld are credited as executive producers on the film. Directed by McG, known for Charlie’s Angels, We Are Marshall, The DUFF, and The Babysitter, the script is written by Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor, and Whit Anderson.
McG discussed the film’s timely message about beauty being interior:
I think this movie crashes into a really important place for young people. With contemporary society obsessed with image, McG noted the importance of accepting ourselves for who we truly are.
The highly-anticipated adaptation will hit Netflix on September 13, 2024. Fans are excited about the distinct worlds created in the film that represent Smokies, Uglies, and Pretties. New Pretty Town’s skyline serves as the backdrop for Joey King and Chase Stokes’ scenes.
I hope the world creation is most exciting for the fandom, McG continues.
Set nearly 19 years after its publication date,
This film is about a return to humanity and accepting ourselves for who we really are.
