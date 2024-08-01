Joel Kinnaman Stars as Hearing-Impaired Detective in The Silent Hour Trailer

Joel Kinnaman‘s portrayal of a seasoned Boston detective adapting to life with impaired hearing is the centerpiece of the newly released trailer for ‘The Silent Hour’.
This crime thriller, helmed by Brad Anderson, brings an intriguing dynamic to the genre. Kinnaman’s character, Frank Shaw, returns to duty after an accident leaves him permanently hearing impaired. His resilience and adaptation make for a compelling narrative as he faces life-threatening challenges.
A Strong Supporting Cast
The film also features Sandra Mae Frank as Ava Fremont, the key witness to a brutal gang murder. Her knowledge places her in dire jeopardy, and her chemistry with Kinnaman’s character adds depth to their perilous journey.
An Array of Antagonists
Mekhi Phifer plays Lynch, the central antagonist who leads a team of corrupt cops. His presence heightens the tension in the film significantly.
Brad Anderson Directs
Session 9 Director Brad Anderson is directing the film from a screenplay written by Dan Hall. Bringing his expertise to another high-stakes crime thriller, Anderson masterfully immerses audiences in the environment.
Mark Strong Joins the Cast
Mark Strong, known for his imposing screen presence, stars as Shaw’s partner adding another layer of gravitas to the ensemble cast.
A Detailed Look at Ava Fremont
The official synopsis describes Sandra Mae Frank’s character as Ava Fremont, a deaf witness trapped with Kinnaman’s detective in a dangerous apartment building targeted by ruthless criminals.
The flick, directed by Brad Anderson (The Machinist) from an original screenplay by Dan Hall, has been acquired for Germany (Square One Entertainment), the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand (Signature Entertainment)
The official synopsis describes Sandra Mae Frank’s character as Ava Fremont, a deaf witness to a brutal gang murder, trapped with the Boston detective (played by Joel Kinnaman) in a dangerous situation.
The film delivers a standout performance from Sandra Mae Frank.
Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he and his friend and partner (Strong) must battle Lynch (Phifer) and a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness (Frank) in the apartment building where she lives.
