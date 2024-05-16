Joanna Heimbold: Meet The Ex-Wife of Bosch Actor Titus Welliver

Joanna Heimbold is one of the five women Titus Welliver has been married to. The former couple worked together on a few projects before parting ways. Heimbold is an American actress known for her roles in The Nanny Diaries (2007), The Sex Monster (1999), and Dear God (1996). She has also appeared in a few television projects notable among which is Star Trek: Voyager where she costarred with Welliver. However, she has not been active in her acting career.
While she has established her status as a talented actress, Joanna Heimbold gained mainstream attention for being in high-profile marriages. Aside from Welliver, she was married to Richard Cox, another American actor known for his roles in Cruising (1980) and Ghostwriter (1992-1994). Nevertheless, her love life has since taken a back seat while Heimbold makes career exploits. Keep reading to learn more about Welliver’s ex-wife and what she has been up to.
Joanna Heimbold Was Born In Connecticut
Born Joanna Maria Heimbold on April 5, 1963, Heimbold is of American nationality. She was born in Riverside, Connecticut, in the United States. Physical features give the Star Trek: Voyager alum away as Caucasian and she grew up in a wealthy background. Heimbold’s father, Charles A. Heimbold Jr. was the president and chief executive of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, a renowned multinational pharmaceutical manufacturer. He also served as U.S. Ambassador to Sweden.
Joanna Heimbold’s mother, Monika A. Heimbold, was a social worker who served at the Guidance Center in New Rochelle, New York. Heimbold grew up with three siblings, including American musician, Pete Francis. Heimbold graduated from Sarah Lawrence College and earned a master’s degree in education from the same institution.
Joanna Heimbold Began Acting In The Mid-1990s
After completing her college education, Joanna Heimbold ventured into acting. Her first credited role was a 1995 guest appearance on Law & Order as Melody Carter. She appeared in one episode of CBS Schoolbreak Special in 1995. Heimbold’s next television role was a guest appearance on Tracey Takes On… as Olivia at 26. She landed one of her most popular roles in 2000 when she was cast as Laura on Star Trek: Voyager and has not made any television appearances since then.
Beyond her guest-starring appearances on TV shows, Joanna Heimbold recorded three film roles before she went off the radar. She debuted on the big screen in the 1996 film Dear God as an undercover cop. She later starred in The Sex Monster (1999) as Evie Pembroke alongside Kara Zediker and Robin Curtis. The last acting credit in her resume is her role as a glamour mom in The Nanny Diaries (2007) alongside Hollywood stars like Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, and Alicia Keys.
What Has Titus Welliver’s Ex-wife Been Up To?
Since her 2007 film credit in The Nanny Diaries, Joanna Heimbold has not made any screen appearances. She also slipped off the radar with her Instagram account set to private. However, from the description on her Instagram page, Heimbold seems to be busy exploring other career options like teaching, interior design, dance, and more. She also dedicated her time to being a mom to her sons.
Joanna Heimbold Has Two Sons With Titus Welliver
Welliver and Joanna Heimbold were married from 1998 to 2004. They co-starred on Star Trek: Voyager in 2000 and enjoyed a happy marriage that ended in a divorce. Before they parted ways, Welliver and Heimbold had two sons, Quinn Welliver and Eamonn Lorcan Charles Welliver. Their first son, Eamonn was born on May 20, 1999 and has joined his parents in the acting business. He had his first credit in 2022, playing young Harry Bosch (his father’s character) on Bosch.
Joanna Heimbold’s second son, Quinn was born in 2022. Quinn is also an actor known for his role on the TV show Bosch. Like his older brother, Quinn portrayed a younger version of his father’s character in the series. However, he had a longer stint as 12-year-old Harry Bosch from 2015 to 2017. Additionally, the young actor has a short film, The Errand Boy in post-production.
Joanna Heimbold Was Married To Richard Cox For 11 Days
Before Welliver, Joanna Heimbold was married to another actor, Richard Cox. Heimbold married Cox on February 12, 1994, and divorced him after 11 days. Details about the short-lived marriage and the reason behind its end are not public knowledge. Known for his role as Stuart Richards in the film Cruising, Cox has been married to Sarah Boucher since May 23, 1997. Here are facts to know about Heimbold’s ex-husband, Titus Welliver.