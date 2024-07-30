Joan Vassos Talks Love and Family Ahead of The Golden Bachelorette Season

Published: 1:46 PM PDT, July 30, 2024
In the highly anticipated promo for the upcoming season of The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, who garnered attention during Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor, reveals the qualities she seeks in a future partner while captivating audiences with her heartfelt family interactions.
Unexpected Family Moments
The video begins with Joan in the kitchen, alongside her mother Mary and mother-in-law Elaine, preparing a meal. Joan’s late husband, John, passed away in 2021 after battling cancer. As Joan’s children Ally, Nick, and Nick’s fiancée Brooke join them, the lively discussion quickly turns to her potential romantic pursuits on camera.
Oh jeez, Joan laughs when asked about kissing another man on TV.
I’m going to have to get used to that because you don’t want to be with somebody that you don’t like to kiss, so you have to try it out. I’m probably going to kiss a fair amount of guys on camera. I’m sorry, guys.
Naturally, her children react with surprise. Son Nick and daughter Ally both exclaim a synchronized
We were not expecting that answer.
Family Advice and Aspirations
The family gathers around the dining table next, where they offer Joan insightful advice on questions for her potential suitors. Nick advises asking about their three top priorities in life, while Elaine suggests inquiring if they like to travel. In an adorable twist, one of Joan’s grandkids poses a question about men’s favorite dinosaur.
As for her preferences, Joan shares that she desires a generous and humble gentleman with a big heart.
Whoever that guy is, Nick tells her,
we want you to be happy.
Treasured Support
The video concludes emotionally as Joan makes a touching toast.
I just want our family to be whole again. Cheers to a great adventure.
Previously discussing her journey with ET back in June, Joan mentioned sensing her late husband’s influence in her journey into Bachelor Nation.
I feel like he maybe had a little hand in me actually getting here, honestly. He told me right before he passed away, ‘You need to go out and find somebody else. You were the best wife in the world and I want you to be happy.’, Joan revealed.
A Special Journey Ahead
The inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette featuring Joan Vassos premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18 on ABC. The journey promises emotional depth and joyful discoveries as Joan seeks companionship while honoring her past and looking forward to new possibilities.
Follow Us