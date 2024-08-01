Joan Vassos’ Heartfelt Journey on The Golden Bachelorette

As The Golden Bachelorette’s first-ever leading lady, Joan Vassos embarks on a journey many find both heartwarming and inspiring. ABC confirmed at the TCA Summer Press Tour that this unique show will premiere on Sept. 18, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Joan’s Emotional Path
The journey has a deep emotional core, as Joan tries to find love while honoring her late husband John’s memory. Despite her loss, Joan remains hopeful, stating during the Women Tell All,
The network had earlier revealed in May that Vassos, 61, was chosen for this significant role after competing on Gerry Turner’s inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor. She had left Turner’s season during Week 3 to be with her daughter who had given birth.
Family Support
In a new promo, Joan shared a hilarious moment with her family while they offered her advice on navigating her new romantic adventure. When asked about kissing other men on TV, she humorously responded,
I’m probably going to kiss a fair amount of guys on camera.
Unfinished Business
Reflecting on her past stint with Gerry Turner, Joan admitted she felt there was some unfinished business between them and often wondered what might have happened if she’d stayed.
A Toast to New Beginnings
The family gathers around the dinner table where Joan’s son Nick gives his approval for her new journey. As Joan makes a toast, she expresses her gratitude and sets the tone for her adventure by saying,
I’m not here to replace Dad. I just want our family to be whole again.
A Gift from Above
This section explores how Joan feels about her journey being guided by her late husband. Joan shared with ET in June how she believes he played a part in her joining Bachelor Nation.
He told me right before he passed away, ‘You need to go out and find somebody else.’
There’s no doubt that John’s spirit uplifts her as she starts this next chapter. The series premiere is set to mark a significant moment not just for Joan but also for viewers everywhere waiting to see if their favorite Golden Bachelorette finds the love and happiness she deserves.
