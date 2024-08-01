Joan Vassos Begins Her Golden Bachelorette Journey To Reconnect and Find Wholeness

Published: 3:00 PM PDT, July 31, 2024
Joan Vassos, a mother of four and grandmother of two, is ready to embark on a new journey as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette. This fall, viewers will see her navigate the ups and downs of dating on national television, but with one goal in mind: reconnecting with herself and finding a sense of wholeness.
A Heartfelt Kitchen Moment
In a teaser for The Golden Bachelorette, Joan is seen cooking with her family. Surrounded by her mother Mary and mother-in-law Elaine, whose son John passed away in January 2021 from pancreatic cancer, Joan reflects on how she would feel about kissing another man on TV. “I’m going to have to get used to that,” she admits jokingly. “You don’t want to be with somebody that you don’t like to kiss, so you have to try it out.”
This light-hearted exchange provides a glimpse into Joan’s open-minded approach towards her new adventure. It’s clear she accepts the challenges ahead while cherishing her family’s support.
Family Dynamics at Play
The promotional clip also features Joan’s children Ally and Nick. The siblings playfully interrogate their mom about her dating strategy. “We were not expecting that answer,” quips Ally after Joan says she might kiss a good number of suitors. Despite the teasing, it’s evident that they are rooting for her happiness.
A Toast to New Adventures
The end of the video shows Joan proposing a toast around the dinner table, thanking her family for their unwavering support. “I’m not here to replace Dad,” she says emotionally.
I just want our family to be whole again. The sincerity in Joan’s voice encapsulates her desire not just for romantic companionship but for personal and familial healing as well.
The Search for Love Continues
When ET interviewed Joan in June, she revealed how significant her late husband’s influence was on her decision to join Bachelor Nation.
He told me right before he passed away, ‘You need to go out and find somebody else… you were the best wife in the world and I want you to be happy.’ This encouragement from John seems to have given Joan the courage she needed to explore love again.
Reflecting on John’s confident spirit, Joan imagines him watching from above with pride. She believes he would be thrilled about her taking such a bold step.
The Chapter Begins on ABC
The eagerly awaited series premiere of The Golden Bachelorette featuring Joan Vassos is set to air on September 18, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. This event will undoubtedly capture the hearts of fans as they witness Joan’s heartfelt journey towards love and self-discovery.
Tune in this fall for what promises to be an emotional yet inspiring season!
