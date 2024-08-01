Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney Decline Hosting the 2025 Oscars

It’s official, Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney have decided to pass on the opportunity to host the 2025 Oscars. According to a source from Us Weekly, Kimmel, 56, declined the role after hosting this year’s ceremony.
Kimmel, who anchored the Oscars in 2017—the same night of the infamous Moonlight/La La Land Best Picture mix-up—and also hosted three more editions including the most recent one earlier this year, informed ABC that he wouldn’t be returning for the ceremony next March.
A seasoned emcee, Kimmel joked at this year’s event rollout about the new champagne-colored carpet instead of red:
This shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed. Despite his natural fit due to his late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, airing on ABC, Kimmel is stepping aside for fresh faces.
Mulaney Bows Out Due to Schedule Conflicts
John Mulaney, a revered comedian known for his sharp wit, also declined the gig due to schedule conflicts. Deadline reported that Mulaney was waiting on Kimmel’s decision before making his own.
Mulaney, who presented at this year’s Governors Awards and took the stage to discuss sound editing at the latest Oscars, showed off his unique humor when he mentioned Madame Web—likely the first and last time that name will grace the Oscars stage.
Without sound, we wouldn’t have been able to hear such classic lines as ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat,’ ‘I’ll have what she’s having’…, said Mulaney during his presentation about sound in film.
The Legacy and Search for New Hosts
Kimmel joins notable figures like Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon as four-time hosts. While Mulaney has never hosted the Oscars, his accolades as a presenter and stand-up performer position him as a strong candidate for future events. Academy CEO Bill Kramer highlighted both performers in an interview with Variety:
We are lucky to have Jimmy, who helped create one of the best Oscars last year. John Mulaney also did an incredible job… we want to continue with this tone of celebration, respect, humor and a great love of movies.
A Successful Broadcast in 2024
The ratings from the 2024 broadcast revealed an impressive figure of 19.5 million viewers—a significant rise amid previous years’ declining numbers. These statistics suggest that viewers responded positively to the engaging content and star-studded presentations.
The 2025 Oscars are scheduled for Sunday, March 2. As the search continues for charismatic hosts who embody celebration, respect, humor, and a love for cinema, it’ll be fascinating to see who steps into these big shoes come next year.
