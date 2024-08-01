Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney Decline Hosting the 2024 Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards have yet to secure a host, though it’s not for lack of trying. ABC has reportedly reached out to both Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney, but both entertainers have declined the opportunity, according to Puck News. Luckily, the ceremony is still months away, set to air on Sunday, March 2.
Kimmel’s Previous Hosting Experience
The first call went to Kimmel, who has previously emceed the Oscars four times, including the last two years. Despite his joking acceptance in 2023,
I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times, Kimmel decided against taking on the role again. This decision follows his reported declination to host this year’s Emmy awards as well.
The decision may surprise many, considering Kimmel’s history of saying yes to major gigs in the name of partnership. He has hosted the Emmys three times and regularly appears as a roast master at Disney events. However, he has been vocal about seeking more balance in his life, which influenced his decision.
Mulaney’s Aspirations and Conflict
After Kimmel declined, John Mulaney was next in line. Having recently charmed audiences at the Governors Awards, Mulaney was seen as a potential Oscars host. Many considered his performance an audition for larger hosting roles—an area where he indeed excelled.
I think it’s important to tell the truth in all aspects of life and certainly in art and performance. This statement by Mulaney captures his compelling approach to hosting and performance. While he previously expressed interest in hosting the Oscars—
Sure, why not? It would be really fun.—Mulaney ultimately declined due to conflicting projects.
Mulaney explained he doesn’t plan more than three months ahead, making it difficult for him to commit to such a large-scale event like the Oscars without giving up other lucrative opportunities including stand-up tours.
The Academy’s Continuing Search
With both Kimmel and Mulaney opting out, ABC and the Academy find themselves back at square one in their search for a suitable Oscars host—an effort they haven’t had to extensively conduct in years. This leaves ample space for speculation about potential candidates who might step up for this coveted role.
It should be noted that while Kimmel’s statement from earlier hosting gigs appeared humorous—it reflects the significant commitment leading figures must consider when taking on such substantial roles.
Ultimately, whether this will be another year of no single entity handling hosting duties or if a new face will emerge remains a point of curiosity among Oscar aficionados.
