Jimmy John’s Billionaire Founder Cancelled Beach Party in Sardinia’s Nature Reserve

When you’re a billionaire, the world is your oyster—or so it seems. Jimmy John Liautaud, owner of the 197-foot Feadship yacht Rock It, learned this lesson the hard way. Hoping for an unforgettable experience, the sandwich empire tycoon decided to throw a lavish party on the pristine beach of Talmone in Palau, Sardinia.
However, ignorance or irreverence led him to overlook the strict rules and regulations of the nature reserve, which only permits simple beach activities like walking and swimming. A private party was not only against the rules but also something the beachgoers were unwilling to ignore.
The atmosphere grew tense as the yacht crew began setting up for the extravagant event, complete with gazebos, tables, cookers, large jukeboxes, a volleyball net, and a DJ set. Talmone beach, a picturesque small cove opening to azure blue waters, is accessible only on foot via a narrow path. Boats must anchor at least 200 meters from the shore to protect the landscape, and large umbrellas, sun loungers, or chairs are prohibited. To enjoy the unspoiled beach without interruption or rule-breaking, visitors can bring only a beach towel.
Liautaud’s party plans were thwarted when a member of the Sardinian association, Amici di Talmone (Friends of Talmone) witnessed the preparations on Sunday, July 28th. The association’s members participate in garbage collection campaigns and ensure protection regulations are followed.
Solo l’intervento della Guardia Costiera ha fatto spegnere il fuoco e smontare tutto quello che era stato trasportato in spiaggia e ora sono in corso gli accertamenti per identificare e sanzionare i responsabili.
By afternoon, all party plans were canceled as a coast guard patrol boat arrived, restoring peace and quiet to Talmone beach. The crew had no choice but to dismantle their setup and return to the Rock It motor yacht.
The Rock It yacht embodies its owner’s life mantra—rocking it. Designed by Sander Sinot of Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design, the yacht is both sleek and stylish. Inside, it blends minimalist Dutch design with American influences.
The owner wanted a yacht that was fast on the outside and cozy on the inside, says Sipke Halbertsma, sales manager at Feadship.
The design maintains a consistent synergy throughout the ship, dominated by glossy, veneered wood with mahogany highlights. The $60 million yacht accommodates 10 guests in 5 cabins and features an ample beach club and a spa pool. It boasts advanced technology, including a semi-dynamic positioning autopilot system and a top speed of 21 knots.
The Entrepreneurial Journey of Jimmy John Liautaud
Despite witnessing two bankruptcies in his father’s entrepreneurial ventures, Jimmy John Liautaud did not shy away from business. In 1983, he launched the sandwich chain Jimmy John’s with a $25,000 loan from his father. Today, the 60-year-old is worth $2.4 billion, with Jimmy John’s operating in 2,800 locations.
Liautaud struggled with undiagnosed dyslexia but found strength in the chaotic restaurant industry. He stated:
The restaurant business is tough, but I found I was good at something for the first time ever, and I loved it… His wealth today is evident as he owns numerous luxury cars, including many Ferraris and Porsches—and of course—the superyacht Rock It.
