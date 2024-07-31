Jimmy John Liautaud Sent Back to Yacht After Illegal Party on Sardinia Beach

When you own a yacht like Jimmy John Liautaud, the world seems at your feet. Yet, on July 28th, the sandwich mogul discovered some boundaries aren’t meant to be crossed. Liautaud, hoping for an unforgettable day, planned a lavish party on the sandy shores of Talmone Beach in Palau, Sardinia.
Unfortunately, this idyllic beach is part of a nature reserve where only simple activities like walking and swimming are permitted. Liautaud’s plans fell foul of these regulations, creating tension among beachgoers.
Lavish Preparations
The preparations were extensive. The yacht’s crew set up gazebos, tables, cookers, jukeboxes, a volleyball net, and even a DJ set. Talmone Beach, known for its secluded cove and azure waters, is accessible only on foot via a narrow path. Boats must anchor at least 200 meters from shore to protect the coastline.
Liautaud had to abandon his elaborate setup after being spotted by a member of the Sardinian association Amici di Talmone (Friends of Talmone). The organization ensures that conservation rules are respected and conducts garbage collections.
Coast Guard Intervention
By afternoon, Liautaud’s plans were halted when a coast guard patrol arrived. Persuading the crew to dismantle their setup and retreat back to the “Rock It” motor yacht restored the natural tranquility of Talmone Beach.
The Rock It Yacht
The “Rock It” yacht epitomizes its owner’s ambitious spirit. Designed by Sander Sinot of Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design, it combines sleek exteriors with cozy interiors. Featuring minimalist Dutch design with American touches, it’s built by Feadship with input from sales manager Sipke Halbertsma who shared,
The owner wanted a yacht that was fast on the outside and cozy on the inside.
This $60 million vessel accommodates ten guests in five cabins and boasts features like a spa pool and beach club. Technologically advanced, it includes a semi-dynamic positioning autopilot system and reaches speeds up to 21 knots.
Jimmy John Liautaud: From Humble Beginnings
Witnessing two of his father’s business ventures crumble didn’t deter young Liautaud. With sheer determination and a $25,000 loan from his father in 1983, he launched Jimmy John’s.
Catering initially from an old garage using his mother’s oven mitts and knives, he sold sandwiches at $2.10 each. Giving free samples boosted local awareness among businesses and students—this grassroots marketing strategy birthed his flourishing brand.
Liautaud reflected on his journey saying:
I always wanted to own a small business, something simple. For me, it’s all about dedication, focus, and discipline.
Follow Us