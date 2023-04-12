10 Things You Didn’t Know About Darkwing Duck’s Jim Cummings 

Jim Cummings is a well-known voice actor in the entertainment industry, famous for his iconic roles in animated films and TV shows. He’s been a part of the industry for over three decades. In fact, he has lent his voice to some of the most beloved characters in pop culture, like Winnie the Pooh, Scar in The Lion King, Darkwing Duck, and more.
With over 600 credits to his name, Cummings has done some commendable work over the years. However, some lesser-known facts about the star still exist that even avid fans may not know. Let’s delve into ten things you didn’t know about Jim Cummings, from his humble beginnings to his rise to fame and beyond.
10. Darkwing Duck Is His Favourite Character
In an interview, Cummings admitted that Darkwing Duck is his all-time favorite character, leaving a significant mark on him and his work. The duck in question is a superhero character who first appeared in the eponymous animated television series (1991-1992). The character is known for his bravery, humor, and distinctive costume, which includes a purple cape and a wide-brimmed hat.
9. People Usually Don’t Recognize Him
Although Jim Cummings has starred as a voice actor in more than 500 movies and series, he says people usually don’t recognize his voice. He admits that sometimes someone happens to recognize some Darkwing Duck or Winnie the Pooh in his voice. But that’s probably to be expected, as he can constantly shift through characters quickly.
8. Jim Cummings’ Net Worth Is $10 Million
This legendary voice actor behind characters like the Tasmanian Devil has a net worth of around $10 million. He has played significant roles in Disney productions throughout his career, probably contributing to his net worth. Aside from his sizable net worth, Cummings’ annual earnings are estimated to exceed $400,000.
7. He Has Had A Few Odd Jobs
The voice actor was born in Youngstown, Ohio, and attended St. Columbia and Immaculate Conception elementary schools. In 1970, Cummings graduated from Ursuline High School. Cummings has been an artist and the master of multiple artistic works from a young age.
At some point, he moved to New Orleans from Ohio and started creating and painting Mardi Gras floats. The voice actor also worked as a riverboat deckhand in the past. However, Cummings’ most notable past career is singing and drumming for the locally renowned rock band Fusion.
6. Jim Cummings Had A Complicated Love Life
Cummings got married and moved to Anaheim, California before his voice acting career kicked off in 1984. His first wife’s name is unknown, but the marriage produced two daughters — Raleigh West and Livia Cummings. His oldest daughter is currently an actress.
In 2011, he married actress Stephanie Cummings. She has appeared in films like Becoming the Reaper and Love Train. Unfortunately, they divorced within a year. The pair had two kids, Grace and Lulu Cummings, both of whom are voice actresses.
5. Jim Cummings Was Monkeyshines Beer Announcer In Friends
Fans of the popular sitcom Friends will love this one. The actor played Monkeyshines Beer Announcer in Season 2, Episode 12: The One After Superbowl: Part 1. However, Jim Cummings was uncredited for this role.
4. He’s Kind Of A Disney Legend
Jim Cummings is the only actor to feature in every Disney animated series made during the 1990s. Gargoyles, Goof Troop, Darkwing Duck, Aladdin, and Bonkers are among the most successful 90’s shows Cummings starred in. As a result of his long-time collaboration with Disney, Cummings is often referred to as the ultimate Disney voice-off.
3. Jim Cummings Has Only One Live Action Role
Here’s another interesting one. Out of nearly 600 credits on IMDb, his only full-bodied, live-action role to date is as a voice-over performer Dr. Cedric Perview in Mark Hamill‘s Comic Book: The Movie. Altogether, the mockumentary criticizes the link between Hollywood and comic book culture as a famous heroic character gets rung through the studio system.
2. His Talent Got Disney Into Trouble Once
The family of the deceased Louis Prima (King Louie in The Jungle Book) sued Disney for an odd reason. Apparently, Cummings impersonated Prima too well in the TV series spin-off TaleSpin. As a result, King Louie was replaced in The Jungle Book 2 by a copycat character, King Larry, in the TV series House of Mouse.
1. He’s Captain Of The Guards In Shrek
Cummings plays a minor role in one of the most recognized Dreamworks animated films, Shrek. Fans will recognize his distinctive tone as the Captain of the Guards in charge of gathering the storybook creatures. Throughout the film, Cummings’ character has a few interactions with Shrek, who Mike Meyers voices.
